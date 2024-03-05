Automotive Logistics Market to Reach US$ 463.3 Billion by 2032

Automotive Logistics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the global automotive logistics market size reached US$ 283.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 463.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44% during 2024-2032.

Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-logistics-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Logistics Industry:

• Globalization of Automotive Supply Chains: The automotive industry's increasing globalization is a major driver of automotive logistics. As automotive manufacturers source components and parts from various regions around the world, an efficient and well-organized logistics network becomes essential. Supply chain management in the automotive sector involves the transportation of components and finished vehicles across borders, making effective logistics crucial for optimizing production and minimizing costs.

• Just-In-Time (JIT) Manufacturing Practices: The adoption of Just-In-Time manufacturing practices is a significant factor driving automotive logistics. JIT emphasizes the delivery of components and parts to assembly lines precisely when they are needed, minimizing inventory costs and improving production efficiency. This approach places a high demand on logistics providers to deliver materials with precision and timeliness, necessitating a well-coordinated and responsive logistics infrastructure.

• E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Sales: The rise of e-commerce and the increasing trend of direct-to-consumer sales in the automotive industry are reshaping logistics strategies. Automotive manufacturers and dealerships are adapting their logistics networks to accommodate online sales, home deliveries, and the movement of vehicles directly to consumers. This shift requires agile and flexible logistics solutions to meet the changing demands of a consumer-driven market, emphasizing the need for advanced logistics capabilities in the automotive sector.

The key Players Operating in the Industry:

• BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG

• Bollore Logistics (Bolloré SE)

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

• CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM)

• CFR Rinkens LLC

• Dachser Group SE & Co. KG

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• DSV A/S

• Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

• Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. (SF Express Co. Ltd.)

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Neovia Logistics Services LLC

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd

• Penske Logistics Inc. (Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.)

• Ryder System Inc

Global Automotive Logistics Market Trends:

The automotive logistics market is evolving with several prominent trends shaping its landscape. One significant trend is the integration of digital technologies and data analytics to optimize supply chain operations. The use of real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and automation enhances visibility and efficiency throughout the automotive logistics process, reducing lead times and costs.

Additionally, sustainability is emerging as a key focus in automotive logistics. As environmental concerns grow, there is an increasing emphasis on green logistics practices, including the use of electric vehicles in transportation, optimizing routes to reduce emissions, and minimizing packaging waste. Sustainability is not only a corporate responsibility but also a factor influencing consumer preferences, prompting companies to adopt eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-logistics-market

Automotive Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• Finished Vehicles

• Automotive Parts

Automotive parts dominate the market as they are usually sourced from various suppliers across different geographical regions.

Activity Insights:

• Warehousing and Handling

• Transportation and Handling

Transportation and handling hold the largest market share as they facilitate the efficient and timely movement of vehicles and automotive parts.

Mode of Transport Insights:

• Roadways

• Airways

• Maritime

• Railway

Railway represents the largest market segment as it excels in transporting large quantities of vehicles or automotive parts over long distances.

Logistics Solution Insights:

• Inbound Logistics

• Outbound Logistics

• Reverse Logistics

• Aftermarket Logistics

Based on the logistics solution, the market has been divided into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics, and aftermarket logistics.

Distribution Insights:

• Domestic

• International

Domestic accounted for the largest market share as automotive companies need extensive domestic distribution networks to cover vast

geographical areas within a country.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share as many international manufacturers have established production facilities in the region.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

• https://menafn.com/1107810364/AlcoholicBeveragesMarket-Report-2024-2032-Industry-Growth-Opportunity-And-Forecast

• https://menafn.com/1107810919/GroundSupportEquipmentMarket-Outlook-2024-Share-Size-Key-Players-And-Forecast-By-2032

• https://menafn.com/1107756952/Refrigerated-Transport-Market-Trends-Share-Size-Key-Players-And-Forecast-2024-2032

• https://menafn.com/1107756951/Trade-Management-Market-Share-Growth-Opportunities-Trends-And-Forecast-2024-2032

• https://menafn.com/1107756949/Legal-Process-Outsourcing-Market-Trends-Growth-Drivers-Key-Players-Opportunities-And-Forecast-2024-2032

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

