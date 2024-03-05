Age-Related Vision Dysfunction Market to Reach US$ 85.1 Million by 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The age-related vision dysfunction market reached a value of US$ 63.0 Million in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 85.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.76% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the age-related vision dysfunction market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the age-related vision dysfunction market.

Request for a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/age-related-vision-dysfunction-market/requestsample

Age-Related Vision Dysfunction Market Trends:

Age-related vision dysfunction, commonly referred to as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a medical condition that predominantly affects the macula, the central part of the retina, leading to loss of central vision. The age-related vision dysfunction market is undergoing significant growth, driven by various factors. Moreover, the increase in the elderly population, who are more susceptible to AMD, contributes significantly to the market's expansion. Additionally, advancements in ophthalmologic technology and treatments, aimed at preserving or restoring vision in patients, are also propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the development of anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) injections has revolutionized the treatment of wet AMD, offering patients the possibility of maintaining their vision and, in some cases, even improving it.

Besides this, increased awareness and regular screening for vision problems among the aging population have led to earlier detection and treatment of the condition, boosting market growth. Moreover, the market is witnessing a surge in R&D activities focusing on novel therapeutic targets and drug delivery systems. In addition to this, the role of digital health technologies, including AI and telemedicine, in managing AMD is becoming increasingly important. These technologies offer novel ways of monitoring disease progression and treatment response, potentially leading to more personalized and effective management strategies. The combination of these factors is expected to continue driving the age-related vision dysfunction market forward in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the age-related vision dysfunction market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the age-related vision dysfunction market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current age-related vision dysfunction marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the age-related vision dysfunction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players:

Novartis

Genentech/Novartis Ophthalmics

Roche

Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10586&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports:

https://www.djjmeets.com/blogs/139030/CAR-T-Cell-Therapy-Market-Report-2024-Epidemiology-Industry-Trends

https://stay-healthy-wlgbzm.mystrikingly.com/blog/small-cell-lung-cancer-market-report-2024-2034-epidemiology-industry/i/view_as_owner

https://www.exoltech.net/blogs/142735/Drug-Resistant-Epilepsy-Market-Research-2024-2034

https://www.djjmeets.com/blogs/139037/Scoliosis-Market-2024-Analysis-of-Epidemiology-Industry-Trends-Size-Share

https://stay-healthy-wlgbzm.mystrikingly.com/blog/scoliosis-market-epidemiology-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-till/i/view_as_owner

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.