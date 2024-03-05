Sportswear Market 2024 Maximum Benefit and Growth Potential: Nike, UFC, Reebok
HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Sportswear Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Sportswear market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Nike (United States), Adidas (Germany), Salomon (France), Fila (South Korea), Sky Sports (London), ESPN (United States), Puma (Germany), ASICS (Japan), UFC (United States), MLB (United States), Reebok (United States), Others.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Sportswear market size is estimated to increase by USD 322.48 Billion at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 177.73 Billion.
Definition:
Sportswear is a type of attire that includes clothing and footwear, which is worn during a sport or any sort of physical exercise. Specific clothing is designed for most of the sports and physical exercises, for practical, safety and comfort reasons. Any sportswear needs artistic features like eye-catching appearance and a pleasing look as well as functions that would enhance the athletecs performance and would also provide some extra comfort and uphold the health of the wearer. Today's apparel for sports and activewear is provided and designed with such features that make them lighter, more durable, softer and are fast drying.
Market Trends:
Increased Time for Leisure and Higher Disposable Incomes
Increasing Demand for Fashionable and Trendy Sportswear
Growing Awareness of Health and Wellness in Developing Economies
Rising Trend of Playing Different Sports in Developing Countries and Increasing Participants in Sports Due to Global Media Coverage
Market Drivers:
Growing Population and Rising Disposable Income has driven the Market for Sportswear
A Rise in Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles has boosted the Growth of the Sportswear
Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Sportswear
Fitness and Sports Dressing Are Being Related To Self-Image and Lifestyles
Market Opportunities:
Rising Focus of Manufacturers on New Product Inventions Owing to the Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries
As the Technological & Industrial Advancements Continue to Produce Lighter and More Breathable Sportswear
Business Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
In 2021, Authentic Brands Group, a brand development company, announced its acquisition of Reebok from adidas. This acquisition aimed to revitalize and reposition the Reebok brand, focusing on its heritage and potential for growth.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Sportswear market segments by Types: Athletic Apparel, Activewear, Performance Footwear, Fitness Accessories, Outdoor Sportswear, Others
Detailed analysis of Sportswear market segments by Applications: Men, Women, Kids
Major Key Players of the Market: Nike (United States), Adidas (Germany), Salomon (France), Fila (South Korea), Sky Sports (London), ESPN (United States), Puma (Germany), ASICS (Japan), UFC (United States), MLB (United States), Reebok (United States), Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Sportswear market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Sportswear market.
• -To showcase the development of the Sportswear market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Sportswear market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Sportswear market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Sportswear market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The Sportswear Market is segmented by Application (Men, Women, Kids) by Type (Athletic Apparel, Activewear, Performance Footwear, Fitness Accessories, Outdoor Sportswear, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) by Product Type (Shoes, Clothes) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Sportswear market report:
– Detailed consideration of Sportswear market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Sportswear market-leading players.
– Sportswear market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Sportswear market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Sportswear Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Sportswear market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Sportswear Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Sportswear Market Production by Region Sportswear Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Sportswear Market Report:
• Sportswear Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Sportswear Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Sportswear Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Sportswear Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Sportswear Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Athletic Apparel, Activewear, Performance Footwear, Fitness Accessories, Outdoor Sportswear, Others}
• Sportswear Market Analysis by Application {Men, Women, Kids}
• Sportswear Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Sportswear Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Sportswear near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Sportswear market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Sportswear market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
