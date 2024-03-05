Asia E-Learning Market Insights, Rising Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Forecast, 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Asia E-learning Market by Provider, Mode, Course and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”

The Asia E-learning market size was valued at $38,257 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of $162,158 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

E-learning or electronic learning is the delivery of learning and training through digital resources. Although e-learning is based on formalized learning, it is provided through electronic devices such as computers, tablets and even cellular phones that are connected to the internet.

This makes it easy for users to learn anytime, anywhere, with few, if any, restrictions. Basically, e-learning is training, learning, or education delivered online through a computer or any other digital device.

Employee training is the most frequent type of e-learning for which organizations use LMS. Organizations utilize employee training for numerous reasons, such as onboarding new hires and improving employee performance. Training employees using an LMS formalizes training delivery and makes it more efficient. Compared to traditional training, e-learning more effectively encourages professional development by promoting knowledge and e-learning culture, thereby creating a positive scope for Asia E-learning market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Asia E-Learning Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Asia E-Learning Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Adobe Systems Inc.

Aptra Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Certpoint systems Inc,

Cisco systems Inc

Citrix Education Inc.

D2L Corporation

Microsoft Corporate

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE and Many More

Country wise, the Asia E-learning industry was dominated by China. However, India is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all schools and universities to switch to online education in South Korea. Transition to online education in the country has been mostly smooth, owing to its well-established IT infrastructure. Before the pandemic, the country had realized 99% of 4G coverage, with 5G under implementation; further, about 75% of households had access to computers and 99.5% had internet access.

Further to enhance the quality of education within the country, the government has coined a new initiative termed “Education 4.0,” a hybrid education model that integrates role of technology, MOOC with universities and colleges. Under this initiative, the government focuses to leverage internet and establish a global collaboration between foreign and Korean universities. In addition, Korean universities also aim to collaborate with MOOC’s such as Coursera and eDx to provide latest knowledge and curriculums to students.

