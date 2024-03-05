Cold Chain Logistics Market 2024, Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast by 2032

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Report

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cold Chain Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including cold chain logistics market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global cold chain logistics market size reached US$ 258.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 774.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.96% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Industry:

• Enhanced Focus on Food Safety and Waste Reduction:

One of the most critical factors propelling the cold chain logistics market is the heightened focus on food safety and waste reduction. As consumers become increasingly aware of the importance of food safety, the demand for effective cold chain logistics has risen substantially. This trend is supported by the fact that a significant proportion of food spoilage and safety issues can be attributed to inadequate temperature control during transportation and storage. Consequently, businesses are investing more in cold chain logistics to ensure the integrity of perishable goods, from farm to table. By maintaining the quality of these goods, businesses can reduce waste, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability and improved economic returns.

• Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Grocery Shopping:

With the growing penetration of the internet and smartphones, consumers are increasingly opting for the convenience of online shopping for their grocery needs. This shift has led to a surge in demand for efficient cold chain logistics to ensure the timely and safe delivery of perishable products, such as dairy, meat, fruits, and vegetables, directly to consumers. The e-commerce boom has compelled businesses to place greater emphasis on cold chain logistics to maintain product integrity during transit. This trend is particularly pronounced in urban areas, where busy lifestyles and a preference for fresh and high-quality food products are driving the growth of online grocery shopping.

• Government Initiatives and Investments in Infrastructure:

Government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development are also playing a pivotal role in driving the market. Governments around the world are recognizing the importance of robust cold chain logistics for economic development, particularly in the agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors. As a result, numerous countries are investing in the development of cold storage facilities, refrigerated transportation, and other related infrastructure. Moreover, government initiatives in the form of subsidies, tax incentives, and regulatory support are encouraging businesses to invest in cold chain logistics. This governmental support is particularly crucial in developing economies, where the cold chain infrastructure may be underdeveloped.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily influenced by the expanding international trade of perishable goods. This expansion is facilitating the need for efficient temperature-controlled transportation and storage solutions. Concurrently, the rising demand for fresh produce and pharmaceutical products, which require strict temperature regulation, is further propelling the market.

Furthermore, technological advancements in cold chain logistics, including improved refrigeration methods and real-time monitoring systems, are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of these services. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive products are enforcing stricter compliance, thereby fueling the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Americold Realty Trust Inc

• Burris Logistics Co

• Cold Box Express Inc

• Conestoga Cold Storage

• Congebec Inc

• Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (Bay Grove Capital Group LC)

• Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Nichirei Corporation)

• Snowman Logistics Ltd

• Tippmann Group

• United States Cold Storage Inc. (John Swire & Sons Ltd.)

• VersaCold Logistics Services

Cold Chain Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Refrigerated Warehouses

• Refrigerated Transportation

o Railways

o Airways

o Roadways

o Waterways

Refrigerated warehouses are the most prevalent type due to their essential role in maintaining the quality and longevity of perishable goods through controlled temperature storage.

By Application:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Dairy and Frozen Desserts

• Meat, Fish, and Sea Food

• Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Dairy and frozen desserts represented the largest segment as these products require strict temperature control throughout their supply chain to ensure freshness and prevent spoilage.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America's dominance in the cold chain logistics market is attributed to its advanced infrastructure, stringent food safety regulations, and high demand for perishable goods.

