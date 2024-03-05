Unveiling the $45.4 Billion Noise-Canceling Headphones Market Projections by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Noise Cancelling Headphones Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product (On-Ear, Over Ear), by Type (Wired, Wireless), by Application (Gaming, Virtual Reality, Music and Entertainment, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global noise cancelling headphones market was valued at $13.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $45.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Noise-cancelling headphones use active noise management to reduce unwanted background noise. Similar technology is being used in noise cancelling earbuds. Passive headphones, on the other hand, use strategies like soundproofing to lessen background noise. Due to noise cancellation, audio content can be heard without cranking up the volume too loudly. It can also help with sleep improvement in an environment that is noisy, like an airline. In the aviation setting, noise cancelling headphones significantly improve the signal-to-noise ratio compared to passive noise-attenuating headphones or no headphones at all, making it simpler to hear important signals like safety instructions. Noise-canceling headphones can make listening so much better that they completely counteract the effects of a concurrently distracting activity. Moreover, the growing inclination of consumers toward headphones that offer higher audio quality encourages audio device companies to incorporate advanced technologies and provide noise-canceling features in headphones, further fuelling the market growth. For instance, in September 2022, Bose launched another pair of headphones, QuietComfort SE. The new QuietComfort SE was rebranded with minor improvements to the Bose QuietComfort 45, which was replaced by Bose QuietComfort 35 II. The QuietComfort SEs deliver 24-hour playtime on a single charge and need 2.5 hours to get fully recharged. A 15-minute short mission is enough for a 3-hour playback. Furthermore, the rise in digital platform penetration and the surge in intelligent devices allow several music and entertainment customers to use wireless ANC headphones for better quality. According to IBEF, MeitY collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a quantum computing applications lab in India to accelerate quantum computing-driven research and development and enable new scientific discoveries.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of global noise cancelling headphones market in 2021, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. However, recent technological advancements have resulted in the development of lightweight headphones, which is expected to impact market growth favourably over the forecast period during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects, owing to partial or complete lockdown globally. Furthermore, growing penetration of smart headphones is yet another consequence of the wearable technology revolution, which is expected to grow for a long period.

Competitive Analysis:

The noise cancelling headphones industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the noise cancelling headphones market include,

➡️ Audio-Technica Corporation

➡️ Logitech

➡️ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

➡️ Bose Corporation

➡️ Harman Kardon

➡️ Sony Corporation

➡️ Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co., Ltd.

➡️ Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

➡️ Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

➡️ Beats Electronics LLC

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

