African States convene the Social Partners' Summit to Chart Course for the Future of Work in the continent

Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania Dr Philip Isidor Mpango, ILO Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Africa Fanfan Rwanyindo, and other Panelists during the 7th Africa Social Partners' Summit

The International Labour Organization in support of the Association of Tanzania Employers and in collaboration with the international organization of Employers (IOE) hosted a 2-day conference of the 7th Africa Social partners’ summit between 7th and 8th February 2024 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Around 39 African nations participated in the summit, which was hosted at the prestigious Julius Nyerere Convention Centre. The event was graced by Dr Philip Isidor Mpango, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, among other dignitaries from the continent. The summit was officially launched to discuss the Current Challenges and Future Opportunities for Job Creation in the region.

‘’The summit has played a vital role in bringing together Africa social partners to share their perspectives and experience on labour Market dynamics in Africa’’ said Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, ILO Assistant Director and Regional Director for Africa said at the opening ceremony underlying on the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development goal on job creations in Africa region.

The Africa Social partners’ summit under the stewardship of employers, serves as a platform where key stakeholders from diverse sectors converge and collectively discuss, reflect, and monitor the ever-evolving trends, progress, and challenges of jobs creation across African continents. The summit brings representation of 38 African countries and beyond. The Summit brings employers and business organization, trade unions, government representatives, youth representatives and academicians, international and regional organization.

Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office Labour, Youth, Employment and People with disability, Prof Joyce Ndalichako with the ILO Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Africa Fanfan Rwanyindo and ILO Director Country office Dar Es Salaam Caroline Mugalla and other officials during the Regional Director’s visit in Tanzania

The Dar Es Salaam Conference, organized by the International Organization of Employers (IOE), hosted by Association of Tanzania Employers, and supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Business entities, on the sponsorship of the European Union, is set to enhance the promotion of social dialogue on employment across the various participant, anticipate collectively efforts and to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development.

‘’It is in this context that I extend my sincerely gratitude to the International Organization of employers for the invitation and for continued commitment to the social partners summit, at the ILO we listen to our constituents and acquire additional insights into their priorities and views’’ added Fanfan during the opening ceremony calling to action government, employers, and workers organization to take the lead in the roll out of Global coalition on Social Justice on the continent.

The Summit truly reflects the spirit of social dialogue and tripartism that is an important feature of the ILO which distinguishes ILO from other entities in the multilateral system. The principle of social dialogue and tripartism serves as the lifeblood of the ILO, forming the bedrock for all our priorities, actions, and aspirations. It is indisputable that the African Regional Office places significant emphasis on advancing social dialogue and tripartism as pivotal means to foster full, productive, and decent employment throughout Africa.

