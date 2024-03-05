Veterinary Medicine Market Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements

Veterinary Medicine Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Veterinary Medicine Market," providing insights into the global market trends and forecasts. According to the report, the global veterinary medicine market was valued at $22.97 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $29.69 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising ownership of companion animals, increasing livestock population worldwide, and a surge in animal healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the prevalence of various medical conditions in animals contributes to market growth. However, stringent regulatory approvals for veterinary drugs and vaccines and inadequate veterinary infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hinder market growth to some extent. Nonetheless, growing awareness regarding animal healthcare is expected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3366

Impact of Covid-19:

The production of veterinary medicines remained largely unaffected during the Covid-19 pandemic as most regions classified them as essential services.

In India, the dairy industry promoted the use of "Pashu Ayurveda" or ethno-veterinary medicine to control animal diseases and minimize the risk of pathogens transferring from animals to humans.

Supply chain disruptions caused shortages of raw materials, although governments in several regions relaxed certain restrictions to maintain economic stability.

Segment Analysis:

The drugs segment accounted for more than half of the global veterinary medicine market revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2027, primarily due to the prevalence of parasites in both companion and livestock animals. However, the vaccines segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among animals.

Route of Administration:

The parenteral route segment, which accounted for more than half of the global veterinary medicine market share in 2019, is anticipated to continue its dominance through 2027. It is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The parenteral route offers advantages such as greater drug efficacy, higher bioavailability, and bypassing first-pass metabolism, driving segment growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global veterinary medicine market. This can be attributed to the easy availability of veterinary medicines, increased pet ownership, and growing awareness of immunization for both livestock and companion animals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% by 2027, driven by increasing awareness of veterinary medicines' use in managing animal medical conditions.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3366

Veterinary Medicine Market Report Highlights:

By Product:

Drugs:

Anti-infective

Anti-inflammatory

Parasiticide

Vaccines:

Inactivated Vaccines

Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Medicated Feed Additives:

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

By Route Of Administration:

Oral Route

Parenteral Route

Topical Route

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, .Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Players:

Zoetis, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet International B.V.)

Elanco Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac., Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

ADM Animal Nutrition

Evonik Industries AG.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3366

Similar Reports:

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-market

X-Ray Detector Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/x-ray-detectors-market

Near Infrared Imaging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/near-infrared-imaging-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.