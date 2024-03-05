Automotive Braking System Market Anticipated to Reach USD 30.1 billion, Surging at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing demand for brake maintenance and replacement services drives steady growth in the aftermarket segment.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive braking system market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for automotive braking system is estimated to reach US$ 30.1 billion by the end of 2031. Evolving consumer preferences for customized braking experiences, such as smoother braking and reduced noise, push manufacturers to develop innovative solutions.

Growing environmental consciousness prompts the development of eco-friendly braking materials and systems that minimize brake dust and reduce environmental impact. Urbanization leads to increased traffic congestion and stop-and-go driving conditions, highlighting the importance of durable, high-performance braking systems.

Disruptions in the global supply chain, such as raw material shortages or transportation challenges, can impact the availability and cost of braking system components. The rise of ride-sharing and mobility services increases vehicle utilization rates, necessitating braking systems capable of enduring high mileage and frequent stops.

The trend towards lightweight vehicle design to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions requires braking systems that maintain performance while accommodating lighter vehicle structures.

Automotive Braking System Market: Competitive Landscape

The automotive braking system market is characterized by fierce competition and dynamic technological advancements. Key players such as Bosch, Continental AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG dominate the landscape with their comprehensive portfolios and extensive global presence. These industry giants constantly innovate to meet stringent safety standards and consumer demands for enhanced performance and efficiency.

Emerging players like WABCO Holdings Inc. and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. are rapidly gaining traction with their focus on developing advanced braking solutions. The market's competitive dynamics are further intensified by the increasing emphasis on electric and autonomous vehicles, driving continuous innovation and strategic partnerships across the industry. Some prominent players are as follows:

AISIN Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo S.p.A

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hyundai Mobis

Hitachi Ltd.

FTE Automotive

Denso Ten Limited

Product Portfolio

With innovation at its core, Hitachi Ltd. offers cutting-edge solutions spanning information technology, electronics, and automotive systems. From high-performance components to advanced infrastructure solutions, Hitachi is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future through technology that enhances lives and drives industry excellence.

FTE Automotive is a premier provider of innovative automotive solutions, specializing in hydraulic brake and clutch systems. With a commitment to quality and performance, FTE Automotive delivers reliable components that ensure safety and efficiency on the road, setting the standard for excellence in automotive engineering.

Denso Ten Limited is a global leader in automotive electronics, offering advanced navigation, infotainment, and communication systems. With a focus on enhancing the driving experience through cutting-edge technology, Denso Ten Limited provides solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern vehicles, enriching journeys with innovation and connectivity.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Disc brakes dominate the automotive braking system market, offering superior performance, efficiency, and safety features compared to drum brakes and others.

The hydraulic braking system segment leads the automotive braking system market, offering reliable performance and widespread adoption across vehicle types.

The OEM segment leads the automotive braking system market, driven by direct integration into new vehicle manufacturing processes and industry partnerships.

Automotive Braking System Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Stringent global safety standards mandate advanced braking systems, driving market growth.

Increasing EV adoption demands regenerative braking technologies, boosting the market.

Demand for sophisticated braking solutions rises with the growth of autonomous driving technology.

Continuous innovation in electronic stability control and anti-lock braking systems fuels market expansion.

Rapid automotive industry growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America propels the demand for braking systems, creating new opportunities for market players.

Global Automotive Braking System Market: Regional Profile

In North America, stringent safety regulations and consumer demand for advanced vehicle technologies propel market growth . Leading players such as Bosch and Continental AG drive innovation, focusing on electronic stability control and anti-lock braking systems to enhance vehicle safety and performance.

stringent safety regulations and consumer demand for advanced vehicle technologies propel market growth Leading players such as Bosch and Continental AG drive innovation, focusing on electronic stability control and anti-lock braking systems to enhance vehicle safety and performance. Europe , renowned for its automotive engineering prowess, boasts a mature braking system market. Companies like ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brembo S.p.A. dominate with high-performance braking solutions catering to luxury and performance vehicle segments. Stricter emission standards also drive the adoption of regenerative braking technologies.

, renowned for its automotive engineering prowess, boasts a mature braking system market. Companies like ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brembo S.p.A. dominate with high-performance braking solutions catering to luxury and performance vehicle segments. Stricter emission standards also drive the adoption of regenerative braking technologies. Asia Pacific emerges as a vibrant hub for automotive manufacturing and innovation, led by countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. Rising vehicle production, coupled with increasing safety awareness, fuels demand for braking systems. Key players including Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. leverage advanced technologies to address diverse market needs, from compact cars to commercial vehicles.

Automotive Braking System Market: Key Segments

By Part Type

Drum

Disc

Others

By System Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

