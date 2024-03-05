Pet Food Processing Market Set to Surpass US$ 8.7 Billion, CAGR of 5.67% Anticipated | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟐𝟗𝟔.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is expected to witness substantial growth, projected to exceed 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟕𝟎𝟎.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. According to recent market analysis, a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔𝟕% is forecasted during the period 2024–2032.
The pet food processing market has demonstrated substantial growth and diversification in recent years, mirroring the evolving preferences and spending habits of pet owners. In 2022, total pet industry sales in the US achieved a remarkable high of $136.8 billion, reflecting a 10.8% increase from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with forecasts predicting the US pet market will reach an impressive $195.6 billion in sales by 2030. Globally, pet food sales are projected to grow to $133.9 billion in 2023, with the US contributing significantly to this figure, expecting pet food and treat sales to reach $53.2 billion by the end of 2023. Additionally, US dog and cat food exports witnessed a substantial 20% increase in 2022, reaching $2.4 billion.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
With an increasing focus on pet health and nutrition, the demand for high-quality pet food has been steadily rising across the globe. This surge in demand has propelled the pet food processing market towards significant expansion. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing pet ownership contribute to this upward trajectory.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
The forecasted CAGR reflects the industry's resilience and adaptability, despite economic fluctuations and global challenges. Key market players are expected to leverage technological advancements and innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory standards. Additionally, strategic collaborations and acquisitions are anticipated to shape the competitive landscape, fostering innovation and market growth.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Andritz AG
Baker Perkins Ltd
The Bühler Holding AG
Clextral SAS
F.N. Smith Corporation
GEA Group AG
Mepaco Group
Precision Food Innovations
Reading Bakery Systems
Shandong Joyang Machinery Co., Ltd
The Middleby Corporation
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Cleaning
Grading
Peeling/Skinning
Sorting
𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Size Reduction
Size Enlargement
Homogenization/Emulsification
Mixing/Blending
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Baking
Dehydration
Frying
Pasteurization
Others
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Chemical
Irradiation
Refrigeration
Water Reduction
𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Printers
Seamers
Fillers
Others
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
Dry
Wet
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Dog food
Cat food
Fish food
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
Online
Offline
Direct
Distributor
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
Regionally, North America currently holds a substantial share in the pet food processing market, driven by the growing trend of pet humanization and increased spending on premium pet food products. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning middle-class population.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The projected growth of the global pet food processing market underscores its significance within the broader pet care industry. As consumer awareness regarding pet health and wellness continues to escalate, the market is poised for sustained expansion. Stakeholders across the value chain are encouraged to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving consumer demands to ensure long-term success.
