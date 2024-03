Pet Food Processing Market Set to Surpass US$ 8.7 Billion, CAGR of 5.67% Anticipated | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , valued at ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘, is expected to witness substantial growth, projected to exceed ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–,๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. According to recent market analysis, a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ•% is forecasted during the period 2024โ€“2032.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ :- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pet-food-processing-market The pet food processing market has demonstrated substantial growth and diversification in recent years, mirroring the evolving preferences and spending habits of pet owners. In 2022, total pet industry sales in the US achieved a remarkable high of $136.8 billion, reflecting a 10.8% increase from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with forecasts predicting the US pet market will reach an impressive $195.6 billion in sales by 2030. Globally, pet food sales are projected to grow to $133.9 billion in 2023, with the US contributing significantly to this figure, expecting pet food and treat sales to reach $53.2 billion by the end of 2023. Additionally, US dog and cat food exports witnessed a substantial 20% increase in 2022, reaching $2.4 billion.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งWith an increasing focus on pet health and nutrition, the demand for high-quality pet food has been steadily rising across the globe. This surge in demand has propelled the pet food processing market towards significant expansion. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing pet ownership contribute to this upward trajectory.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌThe forecasted CAGR reflects the industry's resilience and adaptability, despite economic fluctuations and global challenges. Key market players are expected to leverage technological advancements and innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory standards. Additionally, strategic collaborations and acquisitions are anticipated to shape the competitive landscape, fostering innovation and market growth.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญAndritz AGBaker Perkins LtdThe Bรผhler Holding AGClextral SASF.N. Smith CorporationGEA Group AGMepaco GroupPrecision Food InnovationsReading Bakery SystemsShandong Joyang Machinery Co., LtdThe Middleby CorporationOther Prominent Players๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ :- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/pet-food-processing-market ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญCleaningGradingPeeling/SkinningSorting๐Œ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญSize ReductionSize EnlargementHomogenization/EmulsificationMixing/Blending๐‡๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญBakingDehydrationFryingPasteurizationOthers๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญChemicalIrradiationRefrigerationWater Reduction๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญPrintersSeamersFillersOthersOthers๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆDryWet๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งDog foodCat foodFish foodOthers๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅOnlineOfflineDirectDistributor๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐šThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEurope๐–๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western Europe๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žPolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia Pacific๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š (๐Œ๐„๐€)Saudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAERest of MEA๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐šArgentinaBrazilRest of South America๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌRegionally, North America currently holds a substantial share in the pet food processing market, driven by the growing trend of pet humanization and increased spending on premium pet food products. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning middle-class population.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งThe projected growth of the global pet food processing market underscores its significance within the broader pet care industry. As consumer awareness regarding pet health and wellness continues to escalate, the market is poised for sustained expansion. Stakeholders across the value chain are encouraged to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving consumer demands to ensure long-term success.๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ :- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pet-food-processing-market ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š :-๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analyticaย is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.