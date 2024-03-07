3rd Biobased & Recycled Textiles Conference Set to Propel Sustainability in Rotterdam, Netherlands
EINPresswire.com/ -- The textile industry is on the brink of a transformative era, and the 3rd Biobased & Recycled Textiles Conference, scheduled for March 18-19, 2024, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is poised to spearhead this sustainability revolution.
With a packed agenda featuring industry pioneers, thought leaders, and innovators, the conference promises to delve deep into the core issues facing the textile industry today. From revising waste frameworks to boosting circularity, the event will be a melting pot of ideas, strategies, and innovations aimed at creating a more sustainable future.
**Day 1: Pioneering the Circular Economy**
Kicking off with a site visit to Erdotex, attendees will witness firsthand the cutting-edge processes employed in sorting and recycling post-consumer textiles. Following this, Dr. Wolfgang Trunk from the European Commission will shed light on the Waste Framework Directive's role in enhancing textile circularity.
Throughout the day, sessions will cover topics ranging from zero waste initiatives to innovative sorting technologies. Speakers such as Micha Vugts from Circularity B.V and Ana Rodes from Recover will share their insights and experiences, paving the way for a more sustainable textiles industry.
**Day 2: Pushing Boundaries and Embracing Innovation**
Day two promises discussions on recycled cotton technology, sustainable innovations, and plant-based alternatives to traditional textiles. From biobased leather to natural pigments derived from wood waste, the conference will explore every facet of sustainable textile production.
A highlight of the day will be a panel discussion on transparency in the fashion and textile supply chain, featuring industry heavyweights such as Feico Van Der Veen from Aware and Pepe Costa from Retexcycle.
**Summary: Shaping the Future of Textiles**
With the EU's mandate for compulsory textile waste collection and sorting by 2025 looming large, the urgency for industry-wide collaboration and innovation has never been greater. The 3rd Biobased & Recycled Textiles Conference aims to address these challenges head-on, providing a platform for stakeholders across the value chain to come together, share ideas, and drive change.
From boosting recycling capacity to promoting reuse models, the conference will cover a wide array of topics crucial to building a more sustainable and environmentally conscious textile industry.
For more information and registration, visit 3rd Biobased & Recycled Textiles conference website.
About Biobased & Recycled Textiles Conference:
The Biobased & Recycled Textiles Conference is a premier event dedicated to advancing sustainability in the textile industry. Supported by event sponsor & exhibitor Valvan, and attended by H&M, Marks & Spencer, Crystal International Group, Kemira, Debonair, Vecoplan, AFRY, and more, the conference serves as a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation towards a more sustainable future.
