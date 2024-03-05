Implantable Insulin Pump Market | 2024 to 2030 Growth Rate: 9.1%

Implantable Insulin Pump Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global implantable insulin pump market has experienced significant growth driven by factors such as the rise in diabetes prevalence worldwide, increased government spending on healthcare, and the prevalence of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles. In 2020, North America emerged as the dominant market, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total revenue.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global Implantable Insulin Pump Market was valued at $2.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.44 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused disruptions across various industries, including healthcare. However, it also increased the demand for implantable insulin pumps due to their essential role in diabetes care. Complications arising from Covid-19, such as pneumonia, ketoacidosis, dehydration, and elevated blood sugar levels, heightened the need for effective treatment methods, thereby driving market growth.

The market is segmented based on type, disease, end user, and region. The open-loop insulin pump segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for approximately 88% of the market, and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. Hospitals constituted the largest end-user segment in 2020, contributing to about two-thirds of the market, while the home care segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2020, but the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Implantable Insulin Pump Market Report Highlights:

By TYPE:

Closed-loop insulin pump

Open-loop insulin pump

By DISEASE:

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

By END USER:

Hospitals

Home care

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players:

Key players in the global implantable insulin pump market include CVS Health (Aetna Inc.), Apex Medical, Diamesco Co., Ltd, Diabeloop, Insulet Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, SOOIL Developments Co. Ltd, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

