Bango expands the Digital Vending Machine® with new streaming subscription services

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO) today announces three new partnerships, adding unique content to the Digital Vending Machine® from Sports.com, Cineshort, and BINGE Movies & TV. This allows telcos, banks and other resellers to diversify the selection of subscription services available in their Super Bundling content hubs, accelerating their time to market.



Resellers that have standardized on the Digital Vending Machine® to offer subscription bundles can now seamlessly incorporate these services, enriching their content catalogue and providing consumers with an expanded range of streaming choices. The newly added subscription services are immediately available, ensuring a quick and effortless process for resellers to introduce fresh, engaging content and enhance customer retention.

Sports.com is a comprehensive sports entertainment platform. Offering more than just dynamic short-form video content, it provides 24/7 access to highlights, interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across an extensive range of sports and leagues, connecting fans with the sports they love in new and immersive ways.

Cineshort is a subscription-based mobile streaming service that delivers over 700 unique and original short films, perfect for filling those short moments in a day with a cinematic experience. With a mission to bring high-quality films to diverse audiences, new stories are added every day.

BINGE Movies & TV offers a vast selection of titles not found anywhere else, with new content added daily. From binge-worthy series to indie films, the platform features award-winning shows such as ‘After Forever,’ winner of 6 Daytime Emmys, ‘Thirty,’ and ‘190 Lorimer.’

"The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango is fast becoming the universal solution for subscription Super Bundling," said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango. "The addition of Sports.com, Cineshort and BINGE Movies & TV underscores our commitment to providing telcos and other resellers with the widest range of content available in the market, giving consumers choice and flexibility."

With the digital subscriptions market expected to reach nearly $600 billion by 2026, the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango remains a pivotal solution, simplifying the pathway for telcos and other resellers to tap into the expanding consumer appetite for Super Bundling. Content providers get instant access to millions of potential customers via indirect reseller channels. For consumers, Super Bundling offers precisely what they desire - a vast and diverse content ecosystem encompassing music, games, streaming services, and more, all conveniently accessible on a unified platform with a single billing system.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Sports.com

Sports.com is redefining the sports entertainment landscape. As a premier digital destination, it offers an unrivaled blend of live and on-demand sports content, interactive features, and a vibrant social media community designed for the ultimate fan experience. Learn more at www.sports.com

About Cineshort

Home of unique and original short films. Watch the latest releases, award-winning films with new stories added every day. Watch 700+ original, award-winning, and unique films. Learn more: www.cineshortapp.com

About BINGE Movies & TV

BINGE Movies & TV offers thousands of titles not found anywhere else. You can find your next binge-worthy series, or indie film, and new content is added daily. Learn more: www.trybinge.tv

