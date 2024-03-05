Unlocking Global Opportunities with CS Global Partners: Citizenship and Residency Investment Event

London, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you seeking to expand your investments and secure opportunities for you and your family?

An exclusive Citizenship and Residency Investment Event is set to take place in Zürich on 13 March 2024.

Hosted by CS Global Partners, this event promises to bring leading wealth advisors, private banks and legal firms together showcasing how citizenship or residency solutions can benefit their clients.

Whether you are interested in obtaining citizenship, permanent residency, or exploring investment opportunities in thriving international markets, this event will provide invaluable insights and guidance.

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the benefits and intricacies of citizenship and residency investment programmes in Europe and around the world.

Join us at Baur Au Lac – Salon III, Zürich from 8AM - 11AM and take the first step towards unlocking a world of possibilities.

Please RSVP by 8 March 2024, by clicking here or contact us on events@csglobalpartners.com for more information.

About CS Global Partners

CS Global Partners, established in London in 2012 and headquartered in Mayfair, London, specialises in tailored citizenship and residency solutions for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and families worldwide. Committed to excellence and confidentiality, our multilingual team delivers transformative Citizenship and Residency by Investment options, fostering economic growth, stability, and security. CS Global Partners provides expert advice that attracts significant foreign direct investments through ethical means.

We maintain a steadfast commitment to upholding strong values, ensuring every aspect of our work reflects integrity and excellence. Our dedication to safeguarding the integrity of these programmes is evident in our educational initiatives and strategic promotion aimed at enhancing transparency and investor confidence, supporting sustainable economic growth.

Attachment

CS Global Partners PR CS Global Partners +44 (0) 207 318 4343 events@csglobalpartners.com