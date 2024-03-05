CMI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Cummins Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cummins Inc. (“Cummins” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMI) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cummins securities between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CMI.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that Cummins made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose throughout the Class Period that: (1) contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission-defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, cummins’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The Complaint further alleges that, when the true details regarding Cummins' engines emissions entered the market, investors suffered damages.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CMI or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Cummins you have until March 15, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

