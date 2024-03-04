You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Georgia

If you are looking to develop your business, advice and funding are available through the EU4Business initiative, which supports private sector development across Georgia.

Specifically, the EBRD’s Women in Business programme offers loans, training and advisory services that are specifically tailored to women-led businesses. The programme works with local partners Bank of Georgia and TBC Bank to offer dedicated financing to help women entrepreneurs, with products that specifically address the needs of women-led SMEs. Visit their website or stop by your local branch for more information. You can also meet representatives of the banks in person at the EBRD’s Women in Business seminars.

Apart from providing loans, Women in Business offers training and subsidised advisory services that are specifically tailored to women-led businesses. The programme also offers a personalised online tool – the Business Lens – to assess your business and see what kind of support you can access.

Small business loans, ranging from micro-finance to major investment loans, are also available through a number of other EU4Business programmes, working through partner banks BasisBank, ProCredit Bank, Credo Bank, MFO Crystal, and Isbank Georgia. Visit the EU4Business website for information about all the current loans and grants available to small businesses in Georgia.

Small loans (average size €14,300) are also available to the smallest businesses (less than 10 employees) in sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade and services through the European Fund for South East Europe (EFSE).

A number of grants for agricultural projects are available under the ENPARD programme. Follow UNDP Georgia on Facebook for the latest information about grants and opportunities.

Subsidised consultancy services are also available from the EBRD’s Advice for Small Businesses programme, in areas including strategy, marketing, operations, quality management, energy efficiency, financial management and more. The programme can connect SMEs to local consultants and international advisers who can help transform a huge range of businesses. The EBRD supports businesses from many industries, such as food and beverages, wholesale and retail distribution and construction and engineering. Almost 30 per cent of the projects supported are outside Tbilisi.

If you have an active social enterprise, you can also apply for support from Actio, an impact investment fund for social enterprises in Georgia, operated and managed by the Center for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG). The fund was developed as a part of the EU-funded, “Collaborate For Impact” project, which aims to develop social entrepreneurship and social investment in the Eastern Partnership countries. Actio aims at empowering social enterprises to scale up their business, as well as increase their social and environmental impact. The fund offers financial support, as well as organisational development services tailored to the needs of social enterprises, such as strategic management, finances, marketing, sales, etc. Click here for latest news and opportunities.