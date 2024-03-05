Foie Gras Substitute Market to Cross US$ 474.1 Million at 5.3% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Ethical Shift toward Plant-Based Diets and Focus on Cruelty-free Food Production Driving Demand for Foie Gras Substitutes

Rockville , March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Foie Gras Substitute Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 281.8 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Foie gras substitutes refer to alternative products or ingredients that can be used in place of foie gras. Foie gras substitutes aim to mimic the taste, texture, and richness of foie gras while utilizing animal-friendly and cruelty-free methods. Vegetable pâté is a spreadable paste made from plant-based ingredients such as mushrooms, lentils, nuts, and herbs. It is often used as a substitute for foie gras due to its similar savory and rich flavor profile.

Key Segments of Foie Gras Substitute Market Research Report

By Substitute Type By Product Type By Application By Region FoieGood Products

Mushroom and Nut or Vegan Foie Gras

Chicken Liver Foie Gras Whole Foie Gras

Foie Gras Slices

Foie Gras Cubes

Torchon of Foie Gras

Terrine of Foie Gras

Mousse of Foie Gras

Smoked Foie Gras Bratwurst Household Consumption

HoReCa

Food Processing Industry

Foodservice Industry North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global foie gras substitute market is projected to expand at 5.3 % CAGR and reach US$ 474.1 million by the end of 2034.

The market advanced at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2023.

Top market players include Terre Exotique, Nestlé, Prime Roots, Dr. Foods, The Better Meat Co., Canard, S.A., Mama Foods Co., Ltd., Japan Foods Co., Ltd., Grupo Enhol, Gourmey, Foie Royale, Hello Plant Foods, etc.

Sales of mushroom and nut or vegan foie gras are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

The market in France is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 36.9 million by the end of 2034.

“Consumers are seeking substitutes that reduce the ecological impact associated with traditional foie gras amid a growing focus on environmental sustainability. The rising demand for diverse and gourmet plant-based options is driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

To stay competitive, foie gras substitute manufacturers are employing a range of tactics. Some of these strategies include the development of plant-based and vegan product lines, the use of sustainably sourced raw materials for the production of substitute foods, the introduction of a variety of product forms with distinctive flavors and forms, consumer-focused packaging and marketing strategies, the formation of enduring partnerships and collaborations, online retailing and door-to-door delivery options, and regulatory compliance.

Recently, Nestlé tested the market in Switzerland and Spain with Voie Gras, a foie gras substitute. The product is made of soy, miso paste, and truffle and provides a healthier and cruelty-free substitute for regular foie gras. Due to Voie Gras's favorable reception, Nestlé decided to apply for the worldwide trademark “Veggie Gras.”

In June 2023, the Spanish company Foodys introduced a 100% vegetable foie gras, offering an ethical alternative to the controversial animal-derived foie gras. This launch aligns with the increasing global trend of companies providing consumers with cruelty-free and sustainable options while maintaining the culinary appeal of traditional delicacies.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 474.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures



Rising Demand for Ethical Foie Gras Alternatives in the United States: An Analysis of Environmental, Legal, and Ethical Factors

In the United States, the growing interest in ethical, environmental, and legal considerations is fueling the demand for foie gras substitutes. Projections suggest that the U.S. market for these alternatives will witness a steady growth rate, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The introduction of innovative alternatives by companies like The Better Meat Co. has been instrumental in shaping this trend. Their mycoprotein-based foie gras, launched in late 2022, has garnered attention, particularly in upscale restaurants such as REVE in San Francisco.

In states like California, where traditional foie gras derived from animals has been banned due to ethical concerns, the demand for ethical alternatives is particularly pronounced. The mycoprotein foie gras not only provides a humane option but also helps restaurants navigate legal restrictions. Moreover, its versatility, showcased in applications like mousses and pâtés, further contributes to its appeal.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the foie gras substitute market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on substitute type (FoieGood products, mushroom and nut or vegan foie gras, chicken liver foie gras), product type (whole foie gras, foie gras slices, foie gras cubes, torchon of foie gras, terrine of foie gras, mousse of foie gras, smoked foie gras bratwurst), and application (household consumption, HoReCa, food processing industry, foodservice industry), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

