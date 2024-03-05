Driving Defense : The Rise of Armored Vehicles Market to $21.97 Billion by 2026 | BAE Systems, STREIT Group

Armored Vehicles Industry Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report on the “Armored Vehicles Market.” According to the report the global armored vehicles industry is expected to exhibit a revenue of $21.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the projected period. The armored vehicles industry has projected a revenue of $15.96 billion in 2018. This report offers valuable information, detailed statistics, and a comprehensive evaluation of the sector from 2019 to 2026. It covers key market segments, analysis of market size and share, key benefits, market overview with top areas for investment and effective strategies, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, market dynamics such as drivers, limitations, and opportunities for business growth, and competitive assessment. It motivates organizations and new competitors to make informed choices to reach their objectives and secure long-term prosperity.

𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The armored vehicles industry refers to the section of the defense industry that designs, manufactures, and promotes military vehicles prepared with armor for safeguarding personnel and critical parts from various threats such as bullets, explosives, and environmental hazards. These vehicles are used by armed and security forces for operations including transportation of troops, reconnaissance missions, and fighting battles in harsh environments. The market includes various types of armored vehicles, consisting of tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs), and other specialized military vehicles engineered to endure and save different threats encountered on the battlefield.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The global armored vehicles sector report offers a detailed analysis of the prime determinants that influence growth, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors help stakeholders build business portfolios and make informed investment decisions. The global armored vehicles industry is gaining momentum, owing to the increasing demand for armored vehicles because of the growing focus on enhancing law enforcement capabilities, and the surge in the popularity of bulletproof vehicles. However, the market is restrained due to the decline in national defense expenditures. Moreover, the integration of unmanned combat vehicles and the manufacturing of modular armored vehicles to create reward opportunities for industry growth in the coming years.

𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-

The report on the global armored vehicles sector provides a comprehensive detail of the industry, categorizing it according to application, drive type, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of drive type, the market is categorized into wheel and track. The wheel segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.6% during the study period and held the largest share in 2018. The segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the market.

The global armored vehicle market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬-

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

The widespread use of electric technology in armored vehicles is expected to revolutionize the defense industry. The electric propulsion system provides a robust and cost-effective alternative to traditional fuel engines. With reduced fuel consumption and lower maintenance, armored electric vehicles present a strong economic proposition for defense forces. Furthermore, the environmental benefits of lower emissions align with global efforts towards greener military practices. The quiet operation of electric vehicles enhances their tactical advantages, providing stealth capabilities. As defense priorities shift towards modernization and eco-friendly solutions, the integration of electric technology in armored vehicles is set to stimulate industry growth and innovation.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The global armored vehicles industry report describes the competitive landscape and focuses on the profiles and strategies of key market players. These strategies include collaborations, the introduction of novel technologies, product launches, and joint ventures to develop a strong presence in the sector. The top companies mentioned in the report are:

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Lenco Armored Vehicles

BAE Systems

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

STREIT Group

Oshkosh Corporation, Inc.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co.

International Armored Group