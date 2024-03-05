Calling Moldovan entrepreneurs: the European exchange to kick-start your business journey

The programme is open to new and host entrepreneurs from the Republic of Moldova, as well as the 27 EU Member States and other participating countries – Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, Lichtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine (for current participating countries please check the programme website).

Participation is not based on nationality, so third country nationals who are resident in the Republic of Moldova are also eligible to apply (as can Moldovan nationals resident in another participating country).

To apply as a new entrepreneur, you need have started a business in the last three years or plan to set one up. In this case, you need to have a concrete project or business idea, reflected in a business plan.

To apply as a host entrepreneur, you need to have at least three years running an SME.

Despite the name of the programme, there is no age limit to apply for Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs (though you do need to be over 18), and your business can be in any sector of activity.