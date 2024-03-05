Calling Ukrainian entrepreneurs: the European exchange to kick-start your business journey

The programme is open to new and host entrepreneurs from Ukraine, as well as the 27 EU Member States and other participating countries – Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, Lichtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Türkiye (for current participating countries please check the programme website).

Participation is not based on nationality, so third country nationals who are resident in Ukraine are also eligible to apply (as can Ukrainian nationals resident in another participating country).

To apply as a new entrepreneur, you need have started a business in the last three years or plan to set one up. In this case, you need to have a concrete project or business idea, reflected in a business plan.

To apply as a host entrepreneur, you need to have at least three years running an SME.

Despite the name of the programme, there is no age limit to apply for Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs (though you do need to be over 18), and your business can be in any sector of activity.

In October 2023, the European Commission launched an additional project aimed specifically at supporting new entrepreneurs from Ukraine. With a budget of €3 million, the project aims to recruit up to 430 new Ukrainian entrepreneurs in the next two years and match them with host entrepreneurs across Europe.