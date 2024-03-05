SMARTECH @PELICE 2024, Atlanta to Revolutionize the Wood Industry with its AI-Based Autonomous Manewfacturing™ Platform
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a pioneering high-tech company will be attending PELICE 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia from March 14-15, 2024, to showcase its breakthrough technologies and strengthen partnerships.
Oren Yahav, SMARTECH’s AI Director will be delivering a keynote talk on the morning of Friday March 15 - “Revolutionizing the Wood-Based Panel Industry Through the Power of AI Technology.” Here Oren will describe the value latent in next-generation Artificial Intelligence for wood-based panel manufacturers to improve quality, throughput and cost metrics while overcoming the challenges inherent in an industry-wide shortfall of skilled operators and volatile raw material costs.
We invite manufacturers to come and hear how our proven AI-enabled Autonomous Manewfacturing™ solution is closing the control loop in real-time and driving critical manufacturing processes autonomously. With a wide range of modules for multi-opening presses, continuous presses and more, SMARTECH’s AI-based platform helps wood manufacturers to dramatically improve plant capacity and cost structure.
Furthermore, SMARTECH has recently launched the SMARTMDI water-based MDI suspension system which reduces at least 15% of MDI use without any penalty in board quality. In addition, the latest innovation is the SMARTPF System that was developed to help our North American customers to reduce PF resin consumption by 15% without any chemical additives.
Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH emphasizes: "We are a uniquely innovative technology company that specializes in developing and providing cutting-edge solutions to the wood-based panel sector. Our tech equipment for raw material optimization like our renown SMARTWAX System and our proven AI-based tools improve production efficiency and revolutionize the whole industry;” Hanoch adds: “We are thrilled to see colleagues again at PELICE 2024!”.
To discover how to unlock the potential of your production lines with the power of AI/ML technology
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw material use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart, autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
