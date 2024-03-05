United States Electrical Steel Market Set to Grow at over 6.50% CAGR until 2032

electrical steel

Electrical steel, also known as silicon steel or transformer steel, is a specialized type of steel alloy designed for optimal performance

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Electrical Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the United States electrical steel market report. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% during 2024-2032.

Electrical steel, also known as silicon steel or transformer steel, is a specialized type of steel alloy designed for optimal performance in electrical applications. Its unique composition and processing make it particularly suited for use in transformers, electric motors, and other electromagnetic devices. The key characteristic of electrical steel is its high magnetic permeability, which enables efficient magnetization and demagnetization processes essential for the operation of electrical machinery. This high permeability is achieved through careful alloying with silicon, typically ranging from 1% to 4% by weight. The addition of silicon helps to reduce the steel's core loss, which refers to energy dissipation in the form of heat during the magnetization cycles.

United States Electrical Steel Market Trends and Drivers:

The demand for electrical steel in the United States is closely tied to the energy sector. With ongoing efforts to upgrade and modernize the electrical grid, there is a growing need for efficient transformers, generators, and other electrical equipment. Additionally, the expansion of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power requires large-scale deployment of transformers and inverters, further driving the demand for electrical steel. Other than this, the United States electrical steel market is also influenced by global competition and trade policies. Competition from international manufacturers, particularly from countries with lower production costs, can impact domestic producers. Trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations imposed by the government can affect the pricing and availability of electrical steel in the domestic market, influencing purchasing decisions and supply chain strategies of industry players. Besides this, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) represents a significant opportunity for the electrical steel market. EVs rely on electrical steel components in their motors, inverters, and charging infrastructure. As the adoption of EVs continues to rise, driven by environmental concerns and government incentives, the demand for high-quality electrical steel for automotive applications is expected to increase significantly. In line with this, technological innovations in electrical steel manufacturing processes play a significant role in driving the market. Advancements such as improved grain orientation techniques, alloy formulations, and coating technologies enhance the magnetic properties and efficiency of electrical steel. These innovations enable manufacturers to produce higher-performing electrical steel products, meeting the evolving needs of industries such as power generation, transmission, and electric vehicle manufacturing.

United States Electrical Steel Market 2024-2032 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top key players covered in report: -

• AK Steel International B.V.

• Arnold Medical Technologies

• Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

• United States Steel Corporation

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application, and end use industry.

Type Insights:

• Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

• Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Application Insights:

• Transformers

• Motors

• Generators

• Others

End Use Industry Insights:

• Energy and Power

• Automobiles

• Household Appliances

• Building and Construction

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

