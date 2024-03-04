Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

AZERBAIJAN, March 4 - 04 March 2024, 14:36

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It is gratifying that our relations with Pakistan, our fraternal country and reliable partner, are steadily developing. Bound together by religious and cultural roots, our countries maintain fruitful cooperation in areas of mutual interest, both bilaterally and multilaterally. We express our appreciation for Pakistan's constant support and fair stance towards the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of our country's internationally recognized borders.

We are determined to continue to expand the relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on brotherhood, friendship, mutual confidence and support. I invite you to pay a visit to Azerbaijan to continue our political dialogue and exchange views on the prospects for development of our bilateral cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your upcoming responsible activities for the prosperity of brotherly Pakistan and its people.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 March 2024

