Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,864 in the last 365 days.

From Bernardo Arevalo, President of the Republic of Guatemala

AZERBAIJAN, March 4 - 04 March 2024, 15:00

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On behalf of the people, Government of Guatemala and on my own behalf, I am pleased to convey our sincerest congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that your activity during the new presidential tenure will allow for the strengthening of the traditional friendly relations, solidarity and cooperation.

Diplomatic relations established between Guatemala and Azerbaijan on November 1, 1994 have provided conditions for identifying common interests, such as initiatives put forward to deepen our cooperation. It will help promote new mutually beneficial projects under your leadership for fulfillment of tasks on the bilateral, regional and multilateral agenda in various domains.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you great success in your high state post and express my deep esteem.

 

Sincerely,

Bernardo Arevalo

President of the Republic of Guatemala

You just read:

From Bernardo Arevalo, President of the Republic of Guatemala

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more