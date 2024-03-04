From Bernardo Arevalo, President of the Republic of Guatemala

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On behalf of the people, Government of Guatemala and on my own behalf, I am pleased to convey our sincerest congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that your activity during the new presidential tenure will allow for the strengthening of the traditional friendly relations, solidarity and cooperation.

Diplomatic relations established between Guatemala and Azerbaijan on November 1, 1994 have provided conditions for identifying common interests, such as initiatives put forward to deepen our cooperation. It will help promote new mutually beneficial projects under your leadership for fulfillment of tasks on the bilateral, regional and multilateral agenda in various domains.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you great success in your high state post and express my deep esteem.

Sincerely,

Bernardo Arevalo

President of the Republic of Guatemala