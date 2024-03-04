Submit Release
From Filippo Tamagnini and Gaetano Troina, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

AZERBAIJAN, March 4 - 04 March 2024, 15:12

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On behalf of the government authorities and the people of the Republic of San Marino, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the commencement of your duties in this high state post.

Your Excellency, we wish the people of Azerbaijan well-being and prosperity. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest esteem and consideration.

Respectfully,

 

Filippo Tamagnini and Gaetano Troina

Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

