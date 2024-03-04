Submit Release
From Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party

AZERBAIJAN, March 4 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency,

I have the great honor to congratulate you on your re-election for another term in the Presidential elections held on 7 February 2024. Your landslide elections victory is a clear reflection of the strong confidence and trust that the people of Azerbaijan has placed in your wise leadership as much as your vast experiences, particularly in the national development and governance of state affairs of Azerbaijan.

I firmly believe that the Republic of Azerbaijan under your Presidency will continue to prosper, and I am confident that it will play an even greater role in regional and global affairs for the greater benefits of the people on the region.

The Cambodian People’s Party attaches great importance in strengthening and deepening its long-standing bond of friendship between our two countries at all levels, especially in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) framework, as well as in other bilateral and multilateral fora.

Please accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for your good health, happiness and success in your noble tasks.

Sincerely yours,

 

Hun Sen

President of the Cambodian People’s Party

