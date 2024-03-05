PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2024 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON QUIBOLOY HEARING

March 5, 2024 Magandang umaga dear colleagues, I call this meeting to order. There has been so much noise over the past few days. Bakit nga ba pinapatawag ang isang makapangyarihang religious leader dito sa Senado? Korte ba ang Committee on Women para pag-usapan dito ang mga bintang laban kay Apollo Quiboloy? Sino ba itong si "Hontivirus" - Opo, medyo madami po nanaman ang tumatawag sa atin nito sa social media simula ng imbestigasyong ito - para ipatawag ang, para sa kanyang mga followers, "glorified Son of God"? Ang sabi po ni Ginoong Quiboloy at ang kanyang mga tagapagsalita, nilabag natin ang karapatan niya sa due process. Sabi niya, sa proposed Senate resolution pa lang daw, pinagbintangan na daw siya ng kung ano ano. I wish to remind the Pastor, and those who speak for him, that written and oral reports of legislators in the course of our duties are protected speech and can be incendiary and provocative. Sabi nga ng Supreme Court sa kaso ng Osmena vs. Pendatun, "Its purpose is to enable and encourage a representative of the public to discharge his public trust with firmness and success for it is indispensably necessary that he should enjoy the fullest liberty of speech, and that he should be protected from the resentment of every one, however, powerful, to whom the exercise of that liberty may occasion offense." Friends, hindi po pwede na basta-basta lang magsabi ng due process due process si Apollo Quiboloy ay hindi na siya haharap sa Senado. That is not the ruling in Neri vs. Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. That is not the ruling in Linconn Ong vs. Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. In both these cases, the individuals involved were present in at least one hearing. Humarap na sa Senado ang isang former President, ang isang sitting Senate President, ang madaming mga general. Just last Congress, humarap ang dalawang sitting Executive Secretary -- si Ginoong Vic Rodriguez, at current ES Justice Lucas Bersamin. Humarap na din ang religious leaders kung naalala po natin ang Pajero bishops, kaya wala po tayong pinag-uusapan na religious freedom dito. Like executive privilege, religious freedom cannot be invoked to evade liability. Hindi po mapapakulong ng Senado si Quiboloy para sa mga paratang sa kanya, dahil hindi kami huwes. Trabaho yan ng ating legal process, kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa DOJ sa binalitang pagsampa ng kasong qualified trafficking at child abuse laban kay Apollo Quiboloy. Pero kapangyarihan ng Senado ang panagutin ang sinuman na hindi kumilala ng kapangyarihan ng Senate na maglunsad ng mga imbestigasyon. Kasama ang hindi pagdalo sa imbestigasyon despite a valid subpoena. It is very simple: The power of the Senate to conduct investigations in aid of legislation has long been settled by the Supreme Court. Yes, even in the recent case of Linconn Ong v. Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, where the Supreme Court upheld the right to due process of witnesses who actually attended the hearing, the power of the Senate to investigate and to cite in contempt was actually confirmed. Pag sinabi pong "in aid of legislation" ibig sabihin po ay makakatulong sa pagpapaganda ng mga batas natin sa Pilipinas. Ibig sabihin po, may pinapakitang kakulangan sa mga batas natin na kailangan ng tugon ng lehislatura. Apat na po agad ang lumabas na punto sa ating hearing tungkol sa possible policy and legislative aspect ng hearing na ito: 1. Una, ang posibleng kakulangan ng ating rape law para sa legal treatment ng konsepto ng consent. Is it meaningful consent pag pumayag ang isang 'di umanong victim dahil sa paniniwalang sakripisyo niya ito sa anak ng Diyos? 2. Pangalawa, sa ating labor laws. Paano tingnan ng ating Labor Code ang labor activities na diumano ay "voluntary" pero may parusa pag hindi sumunod? Pag ba religious volunteers ay hindi na sakop ng mga batas natin tungkol sa occupational safety and labor standards? 3. Pangatlo, ay ang trafficking sa ilalim ng anti-trafficking law. Sa ngayon ang mga acts of forced begging and servitude ay sakop ng Expanded Human Trafficking Act. But is religious freedom a complete defense against charges of trafficking in persons? 4. Pangapat, ay ang tanong: do we need a separate law against religious violence o yung mga iba't-ibang uri ng karahasan sa konteksto ng isang simbahan - KOJC man ito, Socorro Bayanihan Services, halimbawa. May mga dalubhasa na ito ang panukala, halimbawa si Dr. Jayeel Cornelio, who our committee sought to invite. Pero habang sinisiyasat ng komite ang mga tanong na ito, sa ilalim ng kanyang lehitimong mandato, patuloy ang paulit-ulit na ilehitimong pagkilos ng isang panig. Ganito po ang galawan nila sa ating mga witness. Mag va-vlog po na daang libo ang natanggap ng ating mga witness, pero sila pala po ang totoong nanunuhol. And by the way, safe and sound po at hindi nawawala si Alias Jackson. Suhol, pananakot at pangha-harass po ang minemeryenda ng ating mga matatapang na witness sa pang araw araw. Sa totoo lang po, pwedeng-pwede naman po sila bumaliktad dahil di ko naman matapatan ang inaalok sa kanila para mag-recant. Pero naninindigan sila. Ngayon po na hearing, dalawa pong matatapang na witness ang haharap ngayon sa inyo. Pero bago po yan, baka ang aking mga colleagues ay may opening statement. Then may I ask the committee secretary to recognize the resource persons and administer the oath sa mga hindi pa po nakapanumpa. ### To the committee secretary, SRH: Can you please state for the record the status of the subpoena served on Apollo Quiboloy? Committee Secretary: Friends, nagpadala po sa aking tanggapan ng sulat galing sa abogado ni Mr. Quiboloy, stating, and I quote a short portion "compelling Pastor Quiboloy to appear before a committee that already pronounced him guilty would be violative of his constitutional right against self-incrimination and to be presumed innocent unless proven guilty." If we allow witnesses of the Senate to simply claim that appearing before a committee would violate his or her constitutional right to be presumed innocent and his or her right against self-incrimination, wala na pong kapangyarihan ang ating Senado maglunsad ng mga imbestigasyon! Madaling-madali na lang umiwas sa mga hearing ng Blue Ribbon sa mga tiwaling opisyal, sa mga imbestigasyon ng Public Order Committee sa mga sangkot sa mga krimen. Hindi po uubra ang ganitong mga excuse! Pursuant to Section 18 of the Rules of the Senate, as chair of the Committee, with the concurrence of one member here with me, I cite in contempt APOLLO CARREON QUIBOLOY for his refusal to be sworn or to testify before this investigation. This committee requests the Senate President to order his arrest so that he may be brought to testify.