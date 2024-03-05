Robin Objects to Holding Pastor Quiboloy in Contempt

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday objected to the move of Sen. Risa N. Hontiveros to cite religious leader Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy in contempt, for not attending hearings of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Padilla humbly expressed his objection after Hontiveros made a ruling to cite Quiboloy in contempt and requested the Senate President to order Quiboloy's arrest so he may be brought to the Senate to testify.

"Ipagpaumanhin na po ninyo, akin pong tinututulan ang naging pasya na ma-contempt si Pastor Quiboloy. With all due respect (Please excuse me but I object to the decision to cite Quiboloy in contempt. With all due respect)," Padilla said.

Hontiveros said Padilla's objection is "well-noted," adding Section 18 of the rules of procedure governing inquiries in aid of legislation allows majority of all members of the committee to "reverse or modify" the order of contempt within seven days.

Earlier during the hearing, Hontiveros cited Section 18 to issue her ruling citing Quiboloy in contempt, "with the concurrence of one member here with me."

Robin, Tumutol sa Pag-Contempt kay Pastor Quiboloy

Tumutol si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes sa pag-cite in contempt ni Sen. Risa N. Hontiveros kay religious leader Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy dahil sa hindi pagdalo nito sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Buong pagpapakumbabang ipinahayag ni Padilla ang pagtutol matapos nag-ruling si Hontiveros na i-cite in contempt si Quiboloy at hilinigin ang Senate President na utusan ang pag-aresto kay Quiboloy's para lumahok sa pagdinig.

"Ipagpaumanhin na po ninyo, akin pong tinututulan ang naging pasya na ma-contempt si Pastor Quiboloy. With all due respect," ani Padilla.

Ayon kay Hontiveros, "well-noted" ang pagtutol ni Padilla. Aniya, pinapayagan ng Section 18 ng rules of procedure governing inquiries in aid of legislation ang mayorya ng myembro ng komite na baligtarin o i-modify ang order of contempt sa loob ng pitong araw.

Sa pagdinig, nai-cite din ni Hontiveros ang Section 18 para mag-isyu ng kanyang ruling na i-cite in contempt si Quiboloy, "with the concurrence of one member here with me."

*****

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SjqMQ_K8WY