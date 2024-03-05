Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on China Coast Guard vessel's collision with PCG's BRP Sindangan in the WPS

PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release
March 5, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA COAST GUARD VESSEL'S COLLISION WITH PCG'S BRP SINDANGAN IN THE WPS

I stand in solidarity with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Coast Guard in urging China to stop harassing our vessels en route to the resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Makailang beses nang nangyari ang mga ganitong banggaan sa karagatan na kinasasangkutan ng barko ng PCG at ng China Coast Guard kasama ang ilang Chinese militia vessels. Malinaw ang mga bullying tactics nila sa ating mga sasakyang pandagat at sa mga pagkakataong ito, kailanman ay hindi tayo naging banta sa kanilang seguridad.

Ang mga resupply mission na isinasagawa ng PCG ay hindi sapat na dahilan para gumawa sila ng aksyon na maglalagay sa panganib ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan.

I call on China to respect international maritime laws, adhere to established norms, and cease bullying tactics. Such provocative actions are unacceptable.

As a nation, we remain committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity and protecting the rights of our seafarers. We call on the international community to closely monitor regional developments and support efforts to maintain a rules-based order.

