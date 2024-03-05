Poe on PH vessel collision with CCG

We denounce the latest unlawful and dangerous actions by the Chinese Coast Guard that led to the collision with a Philippine vessel and the latter's damage.

The water cannon attack against our ship on a peaceful resupply mission is deplorable and must stop.

We stand firm that resupply missions voyaging along Philippine territory are legal and must not be disrupted by intruders.

We support the rules-based order in the South China Sea consistent with international laws.

But we must not let pass these harassments and attacks against our Coast Guard and our people.