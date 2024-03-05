Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,871 in the last 365 days.

Poe on PH vessel collision with CCG

PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release
March 5, 2024

Poe on PH vessel collision with CCG

We denounce the latest unlawful and dangerous actions by the Chinese Coast Guard that led to the collision with a Philippine vessel and the latter's damage.

The water cannon attack against our ship on a peaceful resupply mission is deplorable and must stop.

We stand firm that resupply missions voyaging along Philippine territory are legal and must not be disrupted by intruders.

We support the rules-based order in the South China Sea consistent with international laws.

But we must not let pass these harassments and attacks against our Coast Guard and our people.

You just read:

Poe on PH vessel collision with CCG

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more