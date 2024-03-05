State budget revenue from exports-imports down 2.4% in two months

VIETNAM, March 5 -

HÀ NỘI The State budget revenue from export-import activities in the first two months of this year reached VNĐ56.42 trillion (US$2.35 billion), or 15% of the estimate, down 2.4% year on year, reported the General Department of Customs on March 4.

Accordingly, exports were estimated at $59.34 billion, up 19.2% annually while imports went up 18% to $54.62 billion , generating a surplus of $4.72 billion.

The customs sector detected and handled 1,222 cases of customs law violations, with an estimated value of over VNĐ1.67 trillion; transferred eight cases to other agencies for legal proceedings, collecting VNĐ67.6 billion to the State budget.

This year, the sector has been assigned by the National Assembly to collect a State budget revenue of VNĐ375 trillion , with VNĐ204 trillion from export-import activities.

To achieve these goals, it will continue to reform customs policies and procedures, ensure State customs management and combat trade fraud, thus improving the effectiveness of fulfilling the tasks of safeguarding national sovereignty and economic security.

At the same time, it will ensure the full legal basis for the building and launch of digital customs and smart customs models, thereby facilitating export-import businesses, promoting trade, and contributing to achieving economic growth targets. — VNS