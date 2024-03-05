Vietjet continues to spread wings to Japan

VIETNAM, March 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has opened a direct route from Hà Nội to Hiroshima, connecting the capital of Việt Nam with the famous city of the “land of the rising sun”, bringing more convenient tourism and trade opportunities between the two cities and two countries.

Operating from May 12, 2024, with two return flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays, people and tourists can easily travel between the two cities with a flight time of around four hours per leg, Vietjet said in a statement.

The flights depart Hà Nội at 6am and arrive in Hiroshima at 12.30pm. The return flights leave Hiroshima Airport at 1.30pm and land at Nội Bài Airport at 4.20pm (all local time).

Hiroshima is located in Southwestern Japan and has two UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the mysterious Itsukushima Shrine with the Torii gate on the Seto Inland Sea, and many other famous landmarks such as Ueno-Hiroshima Park and Senkoji Park.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội, being known as the heart of Việt Nam, is the cultural, economic and political centre imbued with Vietnamese identity and world-famous diverse cuisine.

Vietjet currently operates many flights connecting the largest cities in Việt Nam, HCM City and Hà Nội, to famous cities in Japan including Tokyo, Osaka, Nayoga and Fukuoka.

To celebrate the new route, Vietjet opens for sale thousands of promotional tickets starting from zero đồng on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The discounted airfares (excluding taxes and fees) will be applied to all international flights on Fridays from March 8, 2024, with flexible flight times from March 8, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

A new domestic route

Last week, Vietjet also inaugurated the new route connecting Điện Biên and Hà Nội to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory.

This is the second route of Vietjet to Điện Biên, following the route connecting HCM City and the northwestern region. With around 50 minutes flying time, people and tourists can easily travel between Hà Nội and Điện Biên with three return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Vietjet’s routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Điện Biên will give passengers opportunities to travel conveniently to this historic and heroic land known for the “glorious history that shook the world”, experience the beautiful natural landscape, majestic mountains and forests of the northwestern region, as well as visit famous landmarks, the airline has said.

It added that these flight routes will also contribute to connecting Điện Biên and the northwestern region with Hà Nội and HCM City, the two major political, economic and cultural centres, further expanding Vietjet's extensive flight network. — VNS