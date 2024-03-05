The Rapid Growth of the Transportation Seals Market Set to Hit $25.2 Billion by 2031

Transportation Seals Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently published Allied Market Research report on the transportation seals market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry including its segments based on end-use, type, material, and motion. As per the market report, the transportation seals market was valued at $12.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to amass a revenue of $25.2 billion by 2031, thereby registering a CAGR of 7.3% in the 2021-2031 timeframe. The report offers valuable insights into the various aspects of the industry that ultimately help companies make the right investments in the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Apart from the segmental analysis, the report covers the market comprehensively through the study of the growth drivers, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the sector. Also, the competitive scenario is highlighted in the market report using modern analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Barring a few exceptions, the volume of global trade has been increasing with each passing year since the start of the 1990s. This growth in the volume of trade is expected to increase the demand for transportation seals, thus helping the market surge ahead in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising awareness concerning NVH is anticipated to expand the scope of the industry in the years to come. Along with this, there has been a massive surge in the demand for advanced seals to improve fuel efficiency. This rise in demand is projected to open up numerous growth opportunities in the sector in the coming period.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The report analyses the global transportation seals market based on end-use, type, material, motion, and regions. The motion segment is further classified into static seals, linear seals, and rotary seals. On the other hand, the end-use segment is divided into aerospace, automotive, rail, marine, and other sub-segments. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into lip seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others. Finally, the material segment is classified into elastomers, thermoplastics, and metal seals.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the rotary seals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, the automotive segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the o-ring segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The global transportation seals market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The efficiency of the transportation and logistics sector is critical for the smooth functioning of the global supply chains and, hence, international trade. To transport different goods across large distances securely, various tools and equipment have been developed. One such piece of equipment is a transportation seal which secures the packages and cartons that are carrying valuable goods through it.

In the past few years, owing to the rising global trade, transportation seals have been developed using advanced technologies that increase the security of the cargo and the goods that are transported within it. For instance, transportation seals are now integrated with RFID and barcoding technology. Since these technologies allow for real-time monitoring, the cargo that is being transported can be efficiently tracked and traced continuously. Moreover, the condition of the goods in the cargo can also be tracked using these technologies.

Along with this, transportation services also use unique serial numbers for individual seals so that they can be tracked precisely. Also, unique serial numbers reduce the chances of counterfeiting these seals which ensures that the goods or services within the cargo aren’t tampered with. Thus, unique serial numbers have increased the transparency and accountability of supply chains and made them more secure.

Finally, color-changing indicators have also been developed which denote whether the physical condition of the goods within the cargo has changed or not. These indicators offer insights into physical parameters such as temperature and humidity, which is why they are generally used while transporting perishable items.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

To help businesses gain a complete understanding of the market, the report offers an analysis of the financial performance of the major companies in the industry, along with interviews with the key stakeholders in the domain. The major companies profiled in the report are:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A.

Datwyler Holding

Smiths Group PLC

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Dana Incorporated

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Hutchinson SA

Trelleborg AB

Tennecco Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Meggitt Plc

Cooper Standard Automotive Inc.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

AB SKF

