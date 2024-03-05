Vietjet announces Melbourne-Hà Nội route

VIETNAM, March 5 -

MELBOURNE — Vietjet announced a new route connecting Melbourne, Australia with the capital city of Hà Nội to meet the travel demand between the metropolitan cities of the two countries during the Việt Nam-Australia Business Forum 2024 on Tuesday.

Việt Nam's Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the Honourable Jacinta Allan - Premier of Victoria together with high-level leaders of the two countries congratulated and welcomed Vietjet's new route at the event, which was of great significance to the two business communities during the official visit of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Australia.

The newest route will be inaugurated on June 3, 2024, providing two round-trip flights per week with a flight time of about 10 hours. It is expected to provide convenient and easy travel opportunities for the people and tourists between the two cities, two countries, and two continents.

Flights from Hà Nội to Melbourne will depart on Mondays and Fridays at 17:10. Flights from Melbourne to Hà Nội will leave on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 7:30 (All local time).

Vietjet currently operates multiple flights between Việt Nam and Australia with 58 flights per week between HCM City and the five largest cities in the "Land of Kangaroos" including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

"The new route is the new step in Vietjet’s plan to expand its flight network to meet the needs of its customers, contributing to the opening of more opportunities for cultural exchange, education, economic development, and tourism between Việt Nam and other countries, particularly Australia," Vietjet said. — VNSair