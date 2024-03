Market Size of Firefighting Drone Industry to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2031, Growing at 10.2% CAGR from (2022–2031)

Firefighting Drone Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global market size of firefighting drone industry is projected to gain a revenue of $2.4 billion by 2031, having registered a value of $0.97 billion in 2021, with exhibiting a noteworthy CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the market size, market dynamics, and market growth opportunities of the global firefighting drone industry between the forecast timeframe (2022 to 2031) and categorizes it into various segments based on type, size, propulsion, and application. In addition, the report provides detailed information on the most important investment pockets, and regional analysis, and introduces leading players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market size and growth rate for a competitive landscape. In addition, it offers extensive information on key market players and explains their strategies to maintain and grow their dominance. This comprehensive examination enables organizations, investors, and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the global firefighting drone sector, thus facilitating informed investment decisions based on reliable information.

Drones are essential in firefighting because they are used for a range of firefighting tasks and activities.

๐€๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง -

Drones play a key role in firefighting missions by providing aerial monitoring and important information to those responsible. By providing instant data and images, drones are able to show the changing characteristics of fires, enabling an accurate assessment of their size, expansion, and actions. The high-quality cameras on drones help commanders make informed decisions about where resources should be allocated, which areas need to be evacuated, and what firefighting tactics should be used. Thermal drones are also able to identify hotspots and find people trapped. This data helps to determine where to focus rescue efforts, efficiently allocate resources, and potentially prevent casualties by identifying those who require urgent assistance.

๐’๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ -

Utilizing thermal camera drones enhances search and rescue operations by detecting heat signatures. These drones capture thermal images, enabling the identification of hotspots and aiding rescue teams in prioritizing efforts, especially in low-visibility scenarios like smoke or darkness. This technology improves efficiency and safety in firefighting search and rescue missions.

๐”๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง -

Aerial firefighting drones are important in enhancing communication in isolated or disaster-affected regions. They come equipped with communication devices and function as intermediaries, establishing a communication network for firefighters and emergency responders. This helps facilitate seamless exchange of information, improving coordination, and increasing the efficiency of firefighting operations, particularly in areas where communication infrastructure has been damaged or is non-existent.

๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ-๐Ÿ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง -

After a fire has been extinguished, drones are essential for evaluating and recovering from the disaster. They capture aerial images, survey the affected regions, and produce precise maps and representations to show the harm to buildings, plants, and utilities. This information is crucial for processing insurance claims, conducting inquiries, and organizing restoration efforts.

๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž -

Multi-rotor

Fixed Wing

๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž -

Macro Drones

Micro Drones

๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง -

Piston Engine

Electric Motor

Solar Powered

๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง -

Post Fire or Disaster Assessment

Scene Monitoring

Firefighting

Search and Rescue

๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง-

North America : (U.S., Canada)

Europe : (UK, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific : (China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA : (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž :

The report discusses the major developments in the global firefighting drone industry. Numerous leading companies are implementing expansion tactics including the launch of new products and technologies, mergers and acquisitions, forming partnerships, and collaborating with others. These strategies have caused a rise in the business and consumer reach of key players. Some of the top players in the industry are:

EHang

DJI

Drone Amplified

Vimal Fire

Elistair

AeroVironment, Inc.

Dronefly

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Skydio, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Draganfly Inc.

DSLRPros

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company

BSS Holland B.V

Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

What are the driving factors that boost the firefighting drone sector's growth?

What is the estimated market size of the global firefighting drone market?

Which segment currently holds the largest market share in the global firefighting drone market?

Who are the top players operating in the global firefighting drone market?

