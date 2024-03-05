Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Opportunity 2024-2032

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

Non-alcoholic beverages, also known as mocktails or alcohol-free drinks, have gained popularity in recent years as healthy and refreshing alternatives.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, The global non-alcoholic beverage market size reached US$ 928.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,400.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

A non-alcoholic beverage is a drink that is alcohol-free, such as mocktails, tea, energy drink, shakes, milk, coffee, soda, juice, and smoothies. It is a rich source of proteins, vitamins, fiber, and minerals; offers numerous health benefits; and reduces the risk of various diseases. It also has antioxidants that prevent heart attack, stroke, and coronary artery disease. Besides this, it relaxes the mind by lowering anxiety and stress levels, enhances the digestive system, improves immunity, and reduces inflammation.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising popularity of refreshment drinks among the masses, along with inflating income levels of individuals, represents one of the primary factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing consumer preference for healthy beverages enriched with several nutrients without any chemical ingredients is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) non-alcoholic beverages due to the hectic and busy lifestyles of individuals around the world is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the wide availability of non-alcoholic beverages through different distribution channels, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce fruit and herbal, green and black teas, and flavored kombucha with natural ingredients, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

Bottled Water

Sports and Energy Drinks

RTD Tea and Coffee

Others

Packaging Type Insights:

Bottles

Cans

Cartons

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Retail

Food Service

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Arizona Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

Red Bull GmbH

Suja Life LLC

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

The Coca-Cola Company.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

