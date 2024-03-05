Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3000754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 at 1713 hours.

STREET: Kent Hollow Road

TOWN: Rupert

WEATHER: Cloudy and 50 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet dirt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Skyler N. Staples

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/04/2024 at approximately 1713 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car rollover motor vehicle crash in the area of 1481 Kent Hollow Road in the Town of Rupert. State Police Dispatch reported that a truck had rolled over into a river and the operator of the vehicle was unresponsive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that operator #1, Skyler Staples was travelling east on Kent Hollow Road at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, Staples' vehicle departed the south side of the roadway where it struck a tree head on. The vehicle then proceeded to roll down a steep embankment and into a nearby river before coming to rest on the driver side.

Staples was removed from the vehicle by first responders. Rescue personnel began life saving measures on scene, however Staples ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Salem, NY and Granville, NY Rescue Squads, Rupert Fire Department, and Monarch Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421