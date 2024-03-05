Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,925 in the last 365 days.

Pleasants County Route 28, Federal Ridge, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, March 4, 2024

Page Content

Pleasants County Route 28, Federal Ridge, will be closed approximately two-tenths of a mile from the intersection of Pleasants County Route 3, Eastern End, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 4, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for a slip repair. 
 
The roadway will be closed; however, school buses, emergency vehicles, and mail delivery will be accommodated. The roadway will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day.  Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Pleasants County Route 28, Federal Ridge, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, March 4, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more