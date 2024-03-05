Pleasants County Route 28, Federal Ridge, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, March 4, 2024

Page Content

Pleasants County Route 28, Federal Ridge, will be closed approximately two-tenths of a mile from the intersection of Pleasants County Route 3, Eastern End, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 4, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for a slip repair.



The roadway will be closed; however, school buses, emergency vehicles, and mail delivery will be accommodated. The roadway will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​