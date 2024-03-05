Lane Closures on I-64 Ona Railroad Overpass Bridge Beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2024

There will be lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64, at mileposts 22.39 and 23.91, from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, for a safety inspection of the Ona Railroad Overpass Bridge and the Yates Crossing Overpass Bridge. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Drivers are advised to expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.
