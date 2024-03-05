Crews respond to clean up after crash on West Virginia Turnpike

Page Content

Crews worked through the night to clean up a glue-like substance that spilled after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.



The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024, on Interstate 77 near mile marker 64 northbound, between the Mossy and Mahan exits. The tractor-trailer was hauling 17, 275 gallon IBC (intermediate bulk container) totes of a glue-like substance (Plasthall, Uniplex, and Monople​x).



The truck landed on its side in the left northbound lane, which caused debris to land in the left southbound lane. Two vehicles traveling south hit some of the debris. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.



Cleanup crews and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded to the area. Each tote had to be pumped into other containers to prevent further spillage onto the highway. None of the glue-like substance spilled into nearby Paint Creek. Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction so that crews could clean up and remove the substance.



Crews finished pumping the substance on Monday, March 4, 2024, and are working to remove the truck from the roadway. The tractor-trailer is owned and was operated by J & K Transporters, LLC, of Staley, North Carolina. The load was being transported from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Stow, Ohio.​​