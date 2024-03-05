Lane Closures Northbound and Southbound on WV 2, to Begin Monday, March 4, 2024

Page Content

A portion of northbound and southbound WV 2, at milepost 18.92, the 11th Street Bridge, will have a single lane closure, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning Monday, March 4, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​