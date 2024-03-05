Lane Restriction on WV 7, in Hundred, to Begin Monday, March 4, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 7 (Hornet Highway), in Hundred, from the intersection with US 250 to the Monongalia County line, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Monday, March 4, 202, through Friday, June 28, 202, for road maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​