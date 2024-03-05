Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,931 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, March 4, 2024

Page Content

There will be lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 at milepost 2.67, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, for a safety inspection of the Hubbard’s Branch Overpass Bridge.
 
Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Drivers are advised to expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​

You just read:

Lane Closures on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, March 4, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more