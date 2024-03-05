Lane Closures on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, March 4, 2024

There will be lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 at milepost 2.67, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, for a safety inspection of the Hubbard’s Branch Overpass Bridge. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Drivers are advised to expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.
