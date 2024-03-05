Pine-Derived Chemical Market is projected to surpass US$15.278 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.65%
The pine-derived chemical market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% from US$10.539 billion in 2022 to US$15.278 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pine-derived chemical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$15.278 billion by 2029.
The market for chemicals derived from pine trees includes rosin, turpentine, and tall oil, among other goods. These natural substances are used in many different sectors, including paints, coatings, printing inks, and adhesives. Turpentine functions as a solvent in paints and varnishes, whereas rosin's adhesive qualities make it a popular ingredient in the manufacturing of adhesives and coatings. Tall oil is used in the manufacturing of biofuels, lubricants, and soaps. Due to the adaptability and renewable nature of these resources, the market for chemicals generated from pine is expected to develop as consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products rises.
Pine-derived chemicals are substances such as turpentine, rosin, and tall oil that are extracted from pine trees. Because of its sticky qualities, rosin is utilized in coatings, inks, and adhesives. Paints and varnishes use turpentine as a solvent. Tall oil is utilized in the manufacturing of biofuels, lubricants, and soaps. These compounds are becoming more and more popular since they are environmentally benign, renewable substitutes for items made from petroleum. They are essential parts of many common items because of their wide range of applications, which include the construction, automotive, and personal care industries. Pine-derived compounds are predicted to remain in high demand as sustainability gets traction.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Kraton Corporation, a well-known worldwide sustainable manufacturer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products made from pine wood pulping byproducts, upgraded its crude tall oil (CTO) biorefinery towers at its manufacturing facility in Panama City, Florida, in January 2024 after completing a $35 million investment.
Based on type in the pine-derived chemical market It is anticipated that the tall oil fatty acid category will hold the second-largest market share. Rubber, tires, metallic stabilizers, corrosion inhibitors, paints, coatings, metalworking fluid, soaps, detergents, and building chemicals are all made with TOFA. Because TOFA is derived from a natural source and has not undergone chemical modification, it is anticipated that throughout the study period, this will propel the category in the global market.
Based on the source, indicates that the main section in the market for pine-derived chemicals is the by-products of the sulfate pulping segment. Pine wood pulp is made by sulfate processing and is made entirely of cellulose fiber. The entire procedure is known as the "kraft process," and it is the main method used to extract compounds from pine. The primary by-products of this process are CTO and CST, both of which are widely used in the end-user sector.
Based on the process, the tapping segment is expected to grow. Tapping is used to extract pine oleoresin, sometimes known as gum, from live pine trees. The procedure of tapping involves repeatedly injuring the tree trunk to remove the bark and tissues underneath, either with or without the application of a chemical stimulant in between. To make turpentine, crude oleoresin is extracted from injured trees and evaporated using steam distillation. After turpentine, molten rosin is left behind at the bottom and is widely used to make adhesives, sealants, paints, and coatings.
According to application, the adhesives and coatings industry is expected to be the second-largest. Pine trees provide adhesives and sealants, which are useful items. The two main industries that employ adhesives and sealants substantially are the construction and automobile sectors. When applied to adhesives and sealants, rosin's inherent stickiness makes it a perfect adhesion enhancer.
Based on geography the market for pine-derived chemicals is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors. Numerous new initiatives, acquisitions, and partnerships with international companies have contributed to Asia Pacific's growth and are anticipated to alter the dynamics of the region's market for chemicals produced from pine. Owing to cheap labor costs and the adoption of innovative processing techniques, Asia Pacific is where the majority of pine chemicals, particularly gum rosin, are produced, which has an impact on the state of the market as a whole. In summary, robust forestry management is enabling the Asia Pacific area to swiftly emerge as a leader in the manufacturing of pine chemicals, so promoting sustainability.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the pine-derived chemical market that have been covered are Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Ingevity Corporation, DRT (Dérivés Résiniques ET Terpéniques) (Firmenich), Foreverest Resources Ltd., Kraton Corporation (DL Chemical Co. Ltd.), Forchem (Respol Resinas, S.A.).
The market analytics report segments the pine-derived chemical market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Tall Oil Fatty Acid
o Tall Oil Rosin
o Sterols
o Pitch
o Gum Turpentine
o Gum Rosin
o Others
• BY SOURCE
o Living Trees
o Dead Pine Stumps & Logs
o By-products of Sulphate Pulping
• BY PROCESS
o Tapping
o Kraft
• BY APPLICATION
o Paints & Coatings
o Adhesives & Sealants
o Printing Inks
o Surfactants
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.
• Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.
• Ingevity Corporation
• DRT (Dérivés Résiniques ET Terpéniques) (Firmenich)
• Foreverest Resources Ltd.
• Kraton Corporation (DL Chemical Co. Ltd.)
• Forchem (Respol Resinas, S.A.)
