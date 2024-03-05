Gear Oils Market is estimated to reach US$5.693 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.98%
The gear oils market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from US$3.327 billion in 2022 to US$5.693 billion by 2029.
The gear oils market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from US$3.327 billion in 2022 to US$5.693 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gear oils market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.693 billion by 2029.
The market for gear oils is being propelled by increasing demand for wind energy, heightened interest in synthetic gear oils, the rapid growth of the construction equipment and machinery sector, and an emerging emphasis on energy efficiency.
Gear oils are vital for ensuring the smooth functioning and upkeep of machinery, formulated to adhere to specific performance criteria such as resistance to temperature variations, capacity to withstand heavy loads, and safeguard against wear and tear. This market is fiercely competitive, boasting numerous global and regional players vying for dominance. These companies prioritize innovation in product development, expanding their distribution networks, and forming strategic alliances to bolster their market presence and remain competitive. The gear oils sector is anticipated to sustain its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future, buoyed by escalating demand for top-tier lubricants across diverse industries, ongoing technological advancements, and a shift towards lubricants that are both energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable. In August 2022, Exol introduced a new high-performance gear oil designed specifically for JCBs, known as Optifarm HP. This specialized gear oil incorporates advanced additive technology and high-quality base oils that offer exceptional thermal stability. Optifarm HP from Exol is engineered to deliver superior protection to equipment components, prolonging their lifespan, and effectively eliminating noise and vibration in oil-immersed braking systems.
The gear oils market can be categorized based on the type of base oil used, including mineral oil, synthetic oil, semi-synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. Mineral oil is derived from petroleum and is commonly used in traditional gear oils. Synthetic oils are chemically engineered lubricants with superior performance characteristics, such as enhanced temperature resistance and oxidation stability. Semi-synthetic oils blend both mineral and synthetic components to offer a balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. Bio-based oils, on the other hand, are derived from renewable sources such as plant oils and animal fats, providing environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional petroleum-based lubricants. These various types of base oils cater to different industry needs, with synthetic and bio-based oils gaining traction due to their superior performance and environmental benefits. As industries continue to prioritize sustainability and efficiency, the market for gear oils is expected to witness further diversification and growth across these base oil categories.
The gear oils market can be segmented based on the end-user industries it serves, including power generation, heavy equipment, metallurgy and metalworking, automotive and transportation, and other sectors. In the power generation industry, gear oils are utilized in turbines, generators, and other machinery to ensure smooth operation and efficient power generation processes. Heavy equipment industries such as construction, mining, and agriculture rely on gear oils to lubricate gears, bearings, and other moving components in machinery like excavators, bulldozers, and tractors, enhancing equipment performance and durability. In metallurgy and metalworking, gear oils are essential for the operation of various machines used in metal processing and fabrication, ensuring precise movement and reducing friction. The automotive and transportation sector utilizes gear oils in vehicles' transmissions, differentials, and other drivetrain components to facilitate smooth gear shifting and minimize wear and tear. Additionally, gear oils find applications in various other industries, such as marine, aerospace, and manufacturing, highlighting their versatility and widespread use across diverse industrial sectors. As these industries continue to grow and evolve, the demand for gear oils is expected to persist, driven by the need for reliable lubrication solutions to optimize machinery performance and longevity.
The demand for gear oils is being fuelled by the prominent emerging economies of the region, such as China, India, and the ASEAN nations. This surge in demand is primarily driven by ongoing infrastructure development projects and the steady increase in population, leading to a rise in electricity consumption over time. In 2022, India attracted significant investment totalling INR 11,55,652 crore for various projects across the thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy sectors.
Total Energies, BP PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell PLC, Lukoil Lubricants, Chevron Corporation, Tribo Lubes, FUCHS, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Lubrication Engineers—these are among the key players in the lubricants industry. Each company brings its expertise and range of products to the market, catering to diverse needs across various sectors. From major oil and gas corporations to specialized lubricant manufacturers, these companies play a crucial role in providing high-quality lubrication solutions for industries worldwide. They focus on continuous innovation, expanding their product lines, and forming strategic partnerships to meet the evolving demands of customers and maintain their competitive edge in the market.
The market analytics report segments the gear oils market on the following basis:
• By Base Oil
o Mineral Oil
o Synthetic Oil
o Semi-Synthetic Oil
o Bio-Based oil
• By End-User Industry
o Power Generation
o Heavy Equipment
o Metallurgy & Metalworking
o Automotive & Transportation
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• ExxonMobil Corporation
• BP PLC
• Shell PLC
• FUCHS
• Chevron Corporation
• Total Energies
• Lukoil Lubricants
• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
• Tribo Lubes
• Lubrication Engineers
