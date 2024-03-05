Brazilian Linguist Adriana Pagano Delivers Academic Lectures on "Corpus and Translation" and "Cognitive Approach to Translation Studies" at Macao Polytechnic University

MACAU, March 5 - In order to enhance academic cooperation with prestigious universities and scholars in Portuguese-speaking countries and explore the latest research advancements in the interdisciplinary fields of translation studies and cutting-edge corpus studies, the Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macau Polytechnic University extended an invitation to Adriana Pagano, a linguistics professor from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) in Brazil. She delivered a series of five academic lectures on "Corpus and Translation" and "Cognitive Approach to Translation Studies". These lectures garnered significant interest from both faculty members and students. The lecture series was conducted using a blend of online and in-person delivery, with active engagement and lively interactions among FLT faculty and students.

Professor Adriana Pagano, the Chief Researcher at the LETRA Translation Laboratory of UFMG in Brazil, is widely recognized for her expertise in translation studies, particularly in machine translation and natural language processing. She has overseen numerous research projects supported by entities such as the Brazilian National Commission for Science and Technology Development, the EU Commission, and others. Her research spans functional modeling of translation systems, multilingual text production processes, and human-computer interaction in computer-aided translation. With a publication record of over a hundred academic papers and monographs, Professor Pagano is a prolific contributor to the field. The series of lectures on "Corpus and Translation" and "Cognitive Approach to Translation Studies" lasted for five days. During these sessions, Professor Adriana Pagano presented theories and concepts in corpus and cognitive translation studies in a clear and concise manner, capturing the interest of attending teachers and students. Participants not only received theoretical insights but also had hands-on experience with various research tools, exploring usage methods and potential applications. Engaging in lively discussions, both Professor Pagano and attendees exchanged ideas, enhancing their understanding of translation research and broadening their academic perspectives within an enriching academic environment.

Joaquim Carvalho, the Coordinator of the Portuguese Doctoral Programme at FLT, has affirmed his commitment to fostering academic collaboration by inviting esteemed international scholars for exchanges. This initiative aims to establish a robust academic exchange platform for FLT's faculty and students, facilitating in-depth exploration of the latest advancements in Portuguese language teaching, cultural and literary studies, and translation research within Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. By enhancing the academic and theoretical environment at FLT, these efforts seek to contribute significantly to research in related academic disciplines, further elevating the scholarly discourse in the field.