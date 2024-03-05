MPD Arrests Man for Establishment Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce a man has been arrested for three establishment robberies that occurred in Northwest.

Attempted Robbery: On Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2400 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. The suspect demanded money from the employee. The employee stated that the establishment did not have money and was then able to flee the location. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any money. CCN: 24033482

Attempted Robbery: On Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 1:56 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect acted as though he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money from the employee. The suspect left the establishment without obtaining any property CCN: 24033494

Third District officers located the suspect, shortly after the second robbery, and placed him under arrest for the above offense. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was also charged with the below offense.

Robbery (Fear): On Thursday, February 22, 2024, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect acted as though he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money from the employee. The employee complied. The suspect took money from the establishment then fled the scene. CCN: 24027842

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Harris, of Northeast, D.C.

###