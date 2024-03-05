Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,931 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Establishment Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce a man has been arrested for three establishment robberies that occurred in Northwest.

 

  • Attempted Robbery: On Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect demanded money from the employee. The employee stated that the establishment did not have money and was then able to flee the location. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any money. CCN: 24033482
  • Attempted Robbery: On Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 1:56 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect acted as though he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money from the employee. The suspect left the establishment without obtaining any property CCN: 24033494

 

Third District officers located the suspect, shortly after the second robbery, and placed him under arrest for the above offense. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was also charged with the below offense.

 

  • Robbery (Fear): On Thursday, February 22, 2024, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect acted as though he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money from the employee. The employee complied. The suspect took money from the establishment then fled the scene. CCN: 24027842

 

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Harris, of Northeast, D.C.

 

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Establishment Robberies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more