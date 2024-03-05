9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting, 5 March 2024

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Melbourne today. The Prime Ministers held a Joint Press Conference after their Meeting.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and noted the good progress in bilateral cooperation across all six pillars of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), namely Economics and Trade, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Science and Innovation, People-to-People, Digital Economy and Green Economy.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in pathfinding areas such as the digital and green economies. They noted the good progress in implementing the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement (SAGEA) since it was signed in October 2022, including the announcement of initial recipients of the A$20 million Go-Green Co-Innovation Programme grant which supports Singapore and Australian enterprises in collaborative efforts to innovate products and services in green sectors. The Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation, as well as a set of principles that both sides have jointly developed to guide cross-border electricity trade for the region. The Prime Ministers also welcomed the finalisation of a Collaborative Instrument to further existing cooperation between our border agencies to combat cross-border criminal conduct.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the CSP and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, both Prime Ministers agreed to use the milestone to explore ambitious, forward-looking, and strategic areas of cooperation for the next phase of the CSP. They tasked Ministers and officials to develop a workplan of concrete initiatives by the Annual Leaders’ Meeting in 2025.

The Prime Ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international developments. They agreed on the importance of an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral order, and underscored the importance of ASEAN Centrality. Prime Minister Lee welcomed Prime Minister Albanese’s commitment to deepen Australia’s engagement of Southeast Asia, including through initiatives such as Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, and looked forward to the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne in commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations.

Following the Annual Leaders’ Meeting, the Prime Ministers issued a Joint Statement on the key outcomes. The full text of the Joint Statement is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 MARCH 2024

Joint Statement for the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting

1 The Prime Minister of Singapore, His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, and the Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon Anthony Albanese MP, met for the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Melbourne on 5 March 2024.

2 Prime Minister Albanese was pleased to welcome Prime Minister Lee to Melbourne for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. The Leaders agreed on the importance of working closely with partners in Southeast Asia to ensure the region remains stable, peaceful and prosperous.

3 The Leaders welcomed the deep and longstanding relationship between Australia and Singapore, underpinned by strategic trust and the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). As the CSP marks its 10th anniversary in 2025, the Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation for an ambitious next phase of the CSP, particularly given the many similar emerging challenges and opportunities that both countries face. The Leaders agreed that cooperation under the next phase of the CSP should be ambitious, future-oriented and pathfinding, and should comprise concrete initiatives in areas such as supply chain resilience, food security, climate change and green economy, energy security and clean technology, defence, health, education, trade and investment, connectivity, creative industries, digital economy, cyber and critical technologies, homeland safety and security, as well as science and innovation.

4 The Leaders tasked Ministers and officials to conclude a workplan for the next phase of the CSP, to be reviewed by Leaders at the next Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Singapore in 2025.

Green Economy

5 The Leaders reaffirmed the commitments by Australia and Singapore to deepen bilateral cooperation to support ambitious action on climate change, and shared commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Leaders welcomed the significant outcomes, including the first Global Stocktake of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai in December 2023.

6 The Leaders noted the ongoing work and progress made on implementing the landmark Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement signed in October 2022. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding formalising the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), which will spearhead our shared goal and collaboration to accelerate maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation. They encouraged the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Australia’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts to continue engagement with Australian state and territory governments to develop work plans to implement the MOU. They noted that MPA and Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), supported by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), are working to collaborate on research and development activities, demonstrations, and pilots under the Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies for Maritime and Port Operations (ASLET) to support the Singapore-Australia GDSC. The Leaders welcomed the Ten Principles to Guide the Development of Cross Border Electricity Trade that were jointly developed by Australia and Singapore to facilitate cross border trade in electricity. This would form the basis for the subsequent development of standards and norms in deepening regional energy connectivity. The Leaders were also pleased to announce initial recipients of the Go-Green Co-Innovation Program grant to support Singaporean and Australian enterprises in collaborative efforts to innovate products and services that drive trade in green sectors.

Economics, Trade and Investment

7 The Leaders welcomed Australia’s commitment to enhance business connections, trade and investment into Southeast Asia, including through initiatives implementing Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. The Leaders tasked officials to further enhance and facilitate investment opportunities in Australia and Singapore, as well as expand synergies and cooperation in the region.

8 The Leaders reaffirmed the importance of developing resilient supply chains, including through enhancing connectivity and two-way investment as a buffer against global disruptions and to promote Australia’s and Singapore’s economic prosperity. The Leaders were pleased to note efforts in continuing collaboration on food security under the bilateral Food Pact and deepening cooperation on energy supply chains, connectivity and crisis response under the Supply Chains Working Group.

9 The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to support the multilateral rules-based trading system with the WTO at its core, noting that clear trade rules and norms provide predictability and stability and are crucial for continued prosperity in the region. The Leaders reiterated their shared commitment to advance WTO reform, including working towards restoring a fully functioning dispute settlement system by 2024. The Leaders acknowledged the important outcomes from the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi and welcomed the accession of Timor-Leste and Comoros. The Leaders also emphasised the importance of the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on E-Commerce – which is co-convened by Australia, Singapore and Japan – in laying the foundation for global digital trade rules.

10 The Leaders acknowledged Australia and Singapore’s close cooperation on, and support for, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). The Leaders welcomed the recent entry-into-force of the IPEF Supply Chain Agreement, which is the first multi-country supply chain agreement of its kind, and the substantial conclusion of negotiations on the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement and IPEF Fair Economy Agreement. Both countries look forward to working closely together to implement these Agreements to realise their full potential.

11 The Leaders reaffirmed the importance of the network of free trade agreements, which are at the centre of Australia and Singapore’s economic relationship. The Leaders recognised that after 20 years, the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement continues to deliver positive trade and investment outcomes for both countries. The Leaders acknowledged Australia and Singapore’s close cooperation in advancing the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand FTA (AANZFTA) upgrade, which ensures AANZFTA remains ASEAN’s highest-quality FTA through new provisions to support flow of goods, services, investment and digital trade. The Leaders reaffirmed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) as key vehicles to deepen economic integration and support rules-based trade in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Digital Transformation, Science and Innovation

12 The Leaders recognised the need to support the growth of the digital economy and create a safe online environment. They committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation on digital transformation including through renewing cooperation on artificial intelligence under the Singapore-Australia Digital Economy Agreement.

13 The Leaders welcomed enhanced science and innovation cooperation under the Master Research Collaboration Agreement, under which A*STAR and CSIRO look forward to launching the second joint grant call for bilateral research in thematic areas (Digital and Environment, Future Materials and Advanced Manufacturing, Circular Economy, and Low Emission Technologies), as well as an “Innovations in Food for Sustainability” program. The Leaders noted further cooperation to build respective capabilities in advanced synchrotron techniques and instrumentation under the Singapore-Australia Synchrotron Access Agreement.

Health

14 The Leaders noted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthened Health Cooperation and the inaugural Health Policy Dialogue, including discussion on preventive health strategies. The Leaders tasked officials to take forward an expanded health partnership, including through cooperation on public health emergency preparedness and response, digital health and disease control under the next phase of the CSP.

People-to-people

15 The Leaders welcomed continued arts cooperation under the Australia-Singapore Arts Group, as well as the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s reciprocal residency exchange program and joint performances. They welcomed early discussions to enhance bilateral education cooperation under the next phase of the CSP and tasked officials to further expand cooperation in the education sector, including building linkages between the ministries, institutions, students and academics of both sides.

Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security

16 The Leaders underlined the significance of Australia and Singapore’s enduring defence and security partnership in contributing to regional peace and security. They welcomed efforts to make joint exercises more complex, and tasked officials to ensure defence and security remain a key pillar under the next phase of the CSP, including enhancing cooperation on defence science and technology in areas such as those under the Joint Strategic Statement of Intent on Science & Technology Collaboration.

17 The Leaders acknowledged Australia’s continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) training in Australia and welcomed progress in implementing the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative, particularly plans to finalise the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in 2024. The Leaders also affirmed the progress on discussions to further expand training opportunities for the SAF in Australia.

18 The Leaders acknowledged Singapore’s continued support for Australia’s aircraft and ships in the region. The Leaders reaffirmed Australia’s and Singapore’s strong commitment to the Five Power Defence Arrangements, which remains an indispensable anchor for security in the region.

19 The Leaders welcomed Australia and Singapore’s strong multilateral cooperation, through the United Nations and multilateral agencies.

20 The Leaders reaffirmed Australia and Singapore’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament regime, with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as its cornerstone. They acknowledged the importance of upholding the independence and integrity of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as it fulfils its critical nuclear safeguards mandate in verifying States’ nuclear non-proliferation obligations. The Leaders noted Australia’s commitment to responsible nuclear stewardship and setting the highest non-proliferation standard in relation to its acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS. The Leaders acknowledged Singapore’s offer to host Australia’s conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines for port visits once ready.

21 The Leaders noted the global challenges posed by terrorism, foreign interference and disinformation, and reaffirmed the importance of deepening practical security cooperation to counter these threats, including through ongoing bilateral dialogue. The Leaders agreed on the importance of working together to uphold international law and norms of responsible State behaviour in cyberspace, and agreed to advance cooperation in cyber and critical technologies as part of the next phase of the CSP. The Leaders discussed the importance of robust and resilient border operations in facilitating safe flows of goods and people. The Leaders were pleased to see strengthened cooperation on border security and immigration through a Collaborative Instrument on Cooperation in Border Security and Immigration signed between the Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and Australian Border Force. The Leaders looked forward to the conclusion of more arrangements between Australia and Singapore border and emergency management agencies, and to further strengthen cooperation on homeland safety and security under the next phase of the CSP.

Global and Regional Developments

22 The Leaders acknowledged that Australia and Singapore faced an era of heightened geostrategic uncertainty, and that all regional States had a stake in conflict prevention. The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to promote peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. They underlined the importance of an open, inclusive, rules-based and resilient Indo-Pacific region, which promotes free trade and open markets and where differences are resolved peacefully in accordance with international law.

23 The Leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintain and promote security and stability in the South China Sea and underscored their strong support for freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded trade and emphasised the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They emphasised the primacy of UNCLOS, which sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out. They committed to working with partners to support States to uphold their established rights and obligations under UNCLOS. The Leaders noted work towards a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and emphasised the importance of the Code being consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS, and not prejudicial to the legitimate rights of all States under UNCLOS.

24 The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to uphold ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN-led regional architecture. They expressed their ongoing support for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, which articulates ASEAN’s vision of an open, inclusive and rules-based regional architecture, and the ASEAN-Australia CSP. The Leaders agreed that through the ASEAN-Australia CSP, Australia would work with ASEAN to advance its integration efforts by strengthening cooperation on key and emerging areas such as the digital and green economies, and energy security. The Leaders were encouraged by Timor-Leste’s continued commitment to the implementation of the objective, criteria-based ASEAN roadmap for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN adopted at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, and agreed to explore further opportunities to provide capacity-building assistance to Timor-Leste, in support of its preparations to join ASEAN.

25 The Leaders also welcomed the Quad’s steadfast support for ASEAN Centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, including through its positive and practical agenda to support regional countries’ priorities and needs. The Leaders agreed on the importance of promoting open channels of communication between the major powers and practical measures to reduce the risk of conflict in the region.

26 The Leaders acknowledged the third anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar and their deep concern for the deteriorating political, security and humanitarian situation. The Leaders called on the military regime to immediately cease violence, release those unjustly detained, provide full, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance and create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders. The Leaders reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN-led efforts and the swift and full implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus and called on the international community to work together in a pragmatic and constructive way to support an end to the violence in Myanmar and facilitate a peaceful, comprehensive and durable solution to the ongoing crisis.

27 The Leaders expressed their grave concern at the dire humanitarian situation and tragic loss of lives in Gaza following the 7 October terrorist attacks. They reaffirmed their calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate the urgent delivery of aid. The Leaders called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and adherence to international humanitarian law. They also called for the safe and unconditional release of all hostages. The Leaders affirmed that only a two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, will allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

28 The Leaders unreservedly condemned the Houthis’ attacks on vessels in the Red Sea which constitute a threat to navigational rights and freedoms, international commerce and maritime security. They expressed support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2722 which, inter alia, demanded that the Houthis desist from such unlawful attacks.

29 The Leaders reiterated their strong condemnation of Russia’s war in Ukraine in violation of international law, including the UN Charter. They continued to call for Russia’s immediate withdrawal of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, as part of delivering a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. In addition to the terrible damage and loss of life in Ukraine, the Leaders stressed the war is exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, including heightening energy and food insecurity in the Indo-Pacific.

