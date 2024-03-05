Việt Nam, Russia hold 13th diplomacy - defence - security strategy dialogue

VIETNAM, March 5 - HÀ NỘI – Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ and Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 13th Vietnam – Russia diplomacy - defence - security strategy dialogue in Hà Nội on March 4.

In the spirit of traditional friendship, openness, trust and mutual understanding, both sides reviewed the bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in politics - foreign affairs, defence - security, and trade - investment as well as cooperation at multilateral forums, while discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Speaking highly of the efficiency of the strategy dialogue, they recognised the results that have been achieved over the past time, especially the exchange of delegations at all levels in 2023 which laid a foundation to bolster cooperation and promptly remove bottlenecks, making contributions to consolidating the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two diplomats affirmed the resolve to maintain and promote the practical and effective bilateral ties in the coming time, and make efforts to implement the signed agreements and cooperation projects in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations (June 1994 - 2024) and the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (January 1950 - 2025).

Titov said Russia treasures and wants to develop its practical ties with Vietnam, and considers Vietnam a trustworthy partner, suggesting the two foreign ministries promote their coordinating roles in implementing the bilateral agreements, and promoting the removal of roadblocks to expand cooperation in potential fields that meet the development requirements in each country.

As the region and the world are witnessing rapid changes, it is necessary to maintain the efficiency of the annual strategy dialogue to promptly enhance bilateral cooperation, exchange information and coordinate at multilateral forums.

They also affirmed to maintain close cooperation at the United Nations, the ASEAN-Russia cooperation framework as well as other international forums for peace and stability in the region and the world.

On this occasion, a cooperation plan between the two foreign ministries for the next period was signed. — VNA/VNS