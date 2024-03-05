American & Indian Law Firms Celebrate Recently Discovered Sistership
American and Indian Law Firms Celebrate Recently Discovered Sistership Through World Trade Center/Sister City International VisitUNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmergeCounsel and Eshwars Advocates have similar legal practices half a world away from each other. EmergeCounsel’s Steven Weigler recollects that he met members of India-based Eshwars Advocates several years ago at the IR Global network conference in Taiwan.
Steve says, “I have always strived to work with international counsel for which I share practice philosophy and connect on a personal level, a goal which is not that easy. We immediately connected and have been working together ever since”.
Weigler, while recently earning his Certificate of International Trade from the World Trade Center, Denver (WTC-Denver), found out that Denver and Chennai are “Sister Cities” and that the World Trade Center is on an official visit to Chennai to celebrate. According to WTC-Denver’s President, Karen Gerwitz, “Denver and Chennai’s partnership has existed for many years and assists in building the business and cultural understanding. We haven’t formally had a delegation to Chennai for quite a while, and I am excited that the stars aligned to make this happen”.
Weigler added, “I knew that Eshwars’ founder, Eshwar Sabapathy, would jump at the opportunity to foster meaningful relationships between our two cities. It was as easy as a phone call.”
Sabapathy agreed, “Steven and I have always shared the belief that successful international business relationships are about connecting. I hope that the business and government officials involved will have the same experience that we have had, bonding both in business and personally.”
Eshwars and EmergeCounsel will host the official delegation luncheon in Chennai on Thursday, March 7.
Denver-based EmergeCounsel and Chennai-based Eshwars are both boutique international business and IP law firms. They are members of IR Global, a UK-based multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy, and financial advice to companies and individuals around the world.
IR Global comments, “We are always thrilled to see relationships between our members blossom outside of the network. IR Global is all about facilitating connections and encouraging members to form impactful collaborations, and this is a great example of this”.
The World Trade Center Denver is the Rocky Mountain’s largest facilitator and educator in international trade. It is a member of the New York City-based World Trade Center Association with over 330 locations around the world, including in Chennai, India.
Sister Cities International, founded by US President Dwight G Eisenhower, creates and strengthens partnerships between communities in the United States and other countries, particularly through the establishment of "sister cities," which are broad and long-term agreements formally recognized by civic leaders.
